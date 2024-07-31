Bill Maher Says Taylor Swift Is ‘Too Old’ To Date Travis Kelce, Even Though They’re the Same Age

Bill Maher went on a bizarre and sexist rant against Taylor Swift as he criticized her relationship with Travis Kelce, claiming that she’s “too old” to date him, even though they’re the same age.

While Maher is known for his terrible takes on things like Barbie, Donald Trump, and abusive men in Hollywood, his latest bizarre opinion may be one of his worst yet. On the latest episode of his Club Random podcast, Maher invited Hailey Welch, who some refer to as “the Hawk Tuah Girl,” on his show. The two mostly talked about Welch’s whirlwind rise to fame. However, eventually, the topic of Swift came up, and Maher went off on a strange tirade about her relationship with Kelce.

What did Bill Maher say about Taylor Swift?

Since Swift and Kelce began dating last year, there has been much fanfare over their relationship. So, Maher weighed in with his opinion, criticizing the relationship because he thinks Swift is “too old” for Kelce. Maher stated, “I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend’s a football player, and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!’ I mean, come on.” For the record, Swift is only 34 and happens to be the exact same age as Kelce. In fact, Kelce is just barely older than her by two months.

Welch pushed back, letting Maher know that Swift can do “whatever makes her happy.” However, Maher doubled down on his statement, claiming that Kelce will “dump” Swift because of her age. Maher declared, “He’s gonna dump her, though, You know that? With her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl: You know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when.” It’s unclear why he has such a strong opinion of whether the pair will stay together. Welch pointed out that, even if they do break up, it will likely just mean Swift will have inspiration for her next award-winning album. Of course, Maher clapped back with the tired argument that it’s wrong for Swift to write about her exes and that it makes her “tacky.”

Maher’s entire rant about Swift was aggressive and unnecessary. Again, she’s just a woman living her life. Why does an unmarried 68-year-old man who was sued by one of his ex-girlfriends think he has any right to criticize a 34-year-old woman for being in what seems like a healthy relationship? Also, he’s 68 and can’t think of a better insult than the juvenile taunt that she’s going to get “dumped”? However, the most bizarre aspect of his rant is the age comment. He’s essentially saying that a woman who is 34 is too old to date a man who is also 34 …

He claimed that the problem was that Swift is too old to be playing the “football player girlfriend persona.” It’s unclear what “persona” he’s talking about. She is a football player’s girlfriend. Does he really think there aren’t any women over 30 dating or married to professional football players? Also, why is Swift being singled out for wearing Kelce’s jersey when it’s actually the norm for both men and women to wear their favorite players’ jerseys to games? Ultimately, he seems to be trying to say that Kelce needs someone younger than him to be his girlfriend because he’s a big, famous football player. Sadly, Maher’s not the first man who has expressed the gross belief that men need to solely date women younger than them. Charlie Kirk also claimed that women have to hurry up and marry young because once they hit 30, no one, including men their own age and older than them, will date them.

Apparently, every man is supposed to borrow a page from Leonardo DiCaprio and put a 24-year age limit on their girlfriends. All of these men are trying to enforce the sexist belief that women lose value as they age while men do not. Of course, all these stereotypes that women age worse than men, mature faster than men, or have no value when they age are complete nonsense. Men just want to normalize men dating women significantly younger than them, likely because it could help them get away with grooming, predatory, and just plain creepy behavior and also because these relationships often include a power imbalance that works in their favor. However, regardless of whether a man is an actor, a famous football player, or just an ordinary person, no man is “too good,” or whatever Maher was implying, to date a woman their own age.

