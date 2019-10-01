comScore
Bill Hader Can Dance to Anything! (In Meme Form, but Still)

by | 12:08 pm, October 1st, 2019

Bill Hader dancing in a glass box I think?

There are some days when you just want to laugh and don’t really need a good reason, but here’s one anyway: Bill Hader in this cut Saturday Night Live sketch can dance to pretty much any song you want him to. Seriously, the more I scroll through the “Bill Hader Dancing To” page on Twitter, the more I see that he really does work with nearly every song! Even Fleetwood Mac songs, something I thought nearly impossible to achieve.

The meme is simple: Put a song on and watch Bill dance. Started by Lustfilm on Twitter, they realized that no matter the song you used, Bill Hader would dance right along, and thus the fun began.

From there, the memes poured in on the official “Bill Hader Dancing To” account, and my tears from laughing too hard have yet to stop flowing.

Happy Spooky Time!

I will be completely honest: I saw this one and AirDropped it to everyone on my train who had their AirDrop on:

And now, the version that is the most me thing I’ve ever seen in my life:

Please enjoy, send your own versions, and forget the wild ride that is the real world by focusing our attention on the ability to make Bill Hader dance to any song your heart desires.

