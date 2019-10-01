Bill Hader Can Dance to Anything! (In Meme Form, but Still)

There are some days when you just want to laugh and don’t really need a good reason, but here’s one anyway: Bill Hader in this cut Saturday Night Live sketch can dance to pretty much any song you want him to. Seriously, the more I scroll through the “Bill Hader Dancing To” page on Twitter, the more I see that he really does work with nearly every song! Even Fleetwood Mac songs, something I thought nearly impossible to achieve.

The meme is simple: Put a song on and watch Bill dance. Started by Lustfilm on Twitter, they realized that no matter the song you used, Bill Hader would dance right along, and thus the fun began.

From there, the memes poured in on the official “Bill Hader Dancing To” account, and my tears from laughing too hard have yet to stop flowing.

come and get your love- redbone pic.twitter.com/ibCB1gSWSs — bill hader dancing to (@billhaderdancin) September 30, 2019

i wanna dance with somebody (who loves me)- whitney houston pic.twitter.com/vok8EBfSz2 — bill hader dancing to (@billhaderdancin) September 30, 2019

truth hurts- lizzo pic.twitter.com/w8jzgmyFLr — bill hader dancing to (@billhaderdancin) September 29, 2019

uptown girl- billy joel pic.twitter.com/yGpFx8ncam — bill hader dancing to (@billhaderdancin) September 27, 2019

this is halloween- the nightmare before christmas pic.twitter.com/yX1pK9hynP — bill hader dancing to (@billhaderdancin) September 27, 2019

barry theme song

(change for the world- charles bradley) pic.twitter.com/izmB4SRknn — bill hader dancing to (@billhaderdancin) September 22, 2019

dirty little secret- pennywise pic.twitter.com/AOYygMQJLT — bill hader dancing to (@billhaderdancin) September 18, 2019

Happy Spooky Time!

monster mash

(spooky edition) pic.twitter.com/Ryz5SNdTvq — bill hader dancing to (@billhaderdancin) October 1, 2019

I will be completely honest: I saw this one and AirDropped it to everyone on my train who had their AirDrop on:

dreams- fleetwood mac pic.twitter.com/Lr4WLNMEJ0 — bill hader dancing to (@billhaderdancin) September 29, 2019

And now, the version that is the most me thing I’ve ever seen in my life:

succession theme song pic.twitter.com/VNIUy2910q — bill hader dancing to (@billhaderdancin) October 1, 2019

Please enjoy, send your own versions, and forget the wild ride that is the real world by focusing our attention on the ability to make Bill Hader dance to any song your heart desires.

