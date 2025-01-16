Bill Burr has choice words for insurers and wildfire ‘experts’ who don’t know what they’re talking about

Suddenly everyone on the internet is an expert, and Boston comedian Bill Burr is having none of it. As the internet reacts to the tragedies of the L.A. fires, many are voicing their own “expert” opinions. Talking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Burr had some choice words to say in response.

The L.A. fires have become the most destructive in recent history. Having raged for the past week, the fires have destroyed over 12,000 homes, businesses, and other structures, and it is estimated that 25 people have perished, with the death toll expected to rise as firefighters battle the flames. Other battles are being fought alongside the flames. Battles between politicians to see who can point the most blame, and online where misinformation is rife. It is with the latter that Burr has taken to condemning in his own colorful language.

Burr was one of the many celebrities that also had to evacuate his home, though talking with Kimmel, he states he “got lucky” as the wind turned the flames away. He showed his appreciation to those involved, stating, “I think everybody did a great job,” before adding, “unlike the internet.” He went on to rail against keyboard commentators, saying, “Oh my god, all of these ‘fire experts,’ before adopting a loud, obnoxious voice to continue, “‘Why don’t you just fly a helicopter into the ocean?’ I don’t know maybe because of 100 knot winds…you f*ing lunatic.”

Burr went on to focus on a word that is being heard a lot in regard the fires, which is “mismanaged.” “This was definitely mismanaged,” he said in another voice, before returning to his own to say,

“Like some f*cking idiot on the internet knows how to manage the worst fire in L.A., sitting there in his underwear. ‘You know, looking at the footage on the internet I have determined that this was mismanaged.’ If you’re on the internet, you know f*cking anything.”

A turn to the risky

Burr is no stranger to covering riskier topics. He was quick to condemn the reporting on looting and theft that may take place by pointing out the hypocrisy of what insurance companies will do. “They talk about looting but CNN and Fox News are not going to bring up the insurance companies that are just going to keep everybody’s premiums and still give themselves a bonus.”

He then shouted out, “Free Luigi,” referring to Luigi Mangione, the man who shot dead UnitedHealthcare’s chief executive Brian Thompson. He added, “I love how they acted surprised, like, ‘Uh, why did that happen?’ He wrote on the bullets why it happened!” It will be interesting to see how Insurance companies deal with the fallout of the fires, especially in the wake of Thompson’s murder. Across the country, there is growing anger toward insurance companies who take people’s money, do their best never to return it when needed, and still manage to find big bonuses for executives.

