Bill & Ted Team: Face the Music Repeats the Casting Perfection of the Original

Upcoming sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music has brought the feels with every new trailer and look we’ve gotten because it reminds us of the importance of these movies and what they taught us: to be excellent to each other. That’s what has always been important in the world of Bill and Ted, and it seems to be the same way with Face the Music.

It almost feels like the original captured lightning in a bottle when they cast Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as Theodore “Ted” Logan and William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. In fact, the creators behind the Bill & Ted franchise talked about how that was the case. They kept coming back to Winter and Reeves and their auditions and realized just how perfectly they cast the classic film.

Flash forward to 2020, and we’re about to go on another excellent adventure with the Wyld Stallyns—this time, with their daughters … Bill and Ted—and the creative team behind the movie feels like lightning may have struck twice.

It takes a most triumphant duo to unite the world! 🤘🎸 Get a behind-the-scenes look at the casting process for Bill & Ted Face the Music, and don’t miss it On Demand and in theaters 8/28. @Winter #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTed3 pic.twitter.com/BkV3xum29V — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) August 6, 2020

What I like about this feature is they talk more about Bill and Ted’s daughters, giving us a look into their knowledge of music. My whole theory about Bill & Ted Face the Music is that, as stated in the trailer, the world needs a song by “Preston and Logan.” No one said which Preston and Logan write the song, just that it comes from those names. So … it could be that their daughters write the song that unites the world, and Bill and Ted perform it.

It’s also weirdly a perfect time for another Bill & Ted movie. The original brought a renewed sense of joy to the world (at least for me) because it was about music and friendship and doing what you love. These movies are about being excellent to each other, and that’s a lesson that we should continue to learn time and time again.

With the casting of Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, these movies are reaching an entirely new generation of fans and reminding us all why we love the original (and its first sequel).

It’s also important to note that we’re getting Bill & Ted Face the Music earlier than anticipated. The movie’s release date has been shuffled around for obvious reasons but is now being moved up a few days from a September 1 debut to Friday, August 28. It doesn’t seem like that big of a move, but it does move it from a mid-week release to a weekend bow on demand and in theaters.

