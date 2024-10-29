‘Biggest pile of dog mess I’ve heard in ages’ : Whoopi Goldberg giving zero chill about Trump’s appearance on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is not here for Joe Rogan’s lies about Donald Trump’s The View appearance. According to Rogan, who interviewed Trump on Oct. 25, the ladies of The View once welcomed Trump as “our friend” and didn’t fall out with him until much later. But no, that’s not how it went, and Whoopi Goldberg has proof.

On Oct.28, she referred to what Rogan had said as “fake news” and showed clips and stills that disproved what Rogan was saying. For a start, the podcaster declared that Trump went on The View in “2015 or 2016” but it was actually 2011, before Trump announced he was running for president. That was however, only “the first thing they got wrong.”

Rogan and Trump claimed that when Trump showed up, not only was he called a friend but Goldberg gave him “a big hug and a kiss.” Goldberg is adamant that never happened and she can back it up with hard evidence. She showed the original clip of Trump’s appearance, and while Barbara Walters did introduce Trump as her friend, that clearly didn’t extend to the other women. Goldberg sat there looking, if anything, irritated at having to welcome Trump, and while she did offer the customary cheek kiss and shoulder-grip all the other guests on The View get, that was it.

Goldberg said, “So, Barbara was her usual polite self as she was with every guest. But did I look warm and fuzzy? Was that a warm and fuzzy welcome for him? But because I respect Barbara, she said be polite to guests no matter what. And for the most part I got through it, I did it, like I do now.” At the time, greeting Trump with a show of politeness would have been part of Goldberg’s job.



Goldberg then highlighted a part of the Trump interview where Rogan “really messed up.” According to Rogan, the presenters of The View talked about Trump in a “favorable light” … but no. Goldberg bit back hard over that claim, and showed a clip of herself taking Trump to task over his demands for Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

She told him back then, “I think that’s the biggest pile of dog mess I’ve heard in ages. It’s not because he’s Black? Because I’ve never heard of any white president being asked to show a birth certificate? That’s BS.” And she was correct then just as she’s correct now.

“This show has allowed all kinds of people to come on, people we agree with, people we don’t agree with,” present-day Goldberg explained. “I have not been a fan of this man’s, I don’t like how he talks to us, I don’t like how he talks to the nation. I [did] not really have much to say until he started running for president. [But] then [in 2011]…my face said everything I needed to say.” It certainly sums up the feelings most people have towards Trump right now.

Trump has singled out Goldberg for his trademark insults. At a rally on October 10 he insulted The View for having Kamala Harris on as a guest, calling Sunny Hostin “one dumb woman” and Goldberg “filthy, dirty, disgusting” for her stand-up comedy. “Oh, what a loser she is,” he declared of Goldberg. She and her co-stars weren’t having it.

The day after the Trump comments, the ladies of The View walked out to Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty” and Goldberg put Trump in his place. “I was filthy and I stand on that fact,” she said. “And you knew that when you hired me. I headlined, babe, at your casino which I might have continued to play had you not run it into the ground. How dumb are you that you hired me four times and you didn’t know what you were getting? How dumb are you?” It’s great that Goldberg is correcting misinformation and standing up to Trump and co., but ideally she shouldn’t have to. Let’s hope that after the election, she and the other women of The View can put Trump out of their minds entirely.

