Biden’s Latest Ad Has Republicans Praising His Union Work

Hot Strike Summer is now transitioning into Cool Labor Fall as unions continue striking to ensure their members are getting adequate compensation for their work. The writers’ strike seems to be nearing an end as streaming giants agree to that union’s demands. Hopefully, SAG-AFTRA will have a swift ending as well. But that doesn’t mean the strike season is over. The United Auto Workers, among others in industrial fields, are just getting started.

Politicians, especially those seeking re-election, should take this time to show their alignment with unions and their growing popularity. President Joe Biden says he plans on joining the UAW picket line this week to show his support for workers. This is a great PR moment for the president who wants to serve a second term. Biden’s campaign capitalized on this with a new ad featuring conservatives maligning how pro-union he is.

You say union like it’s a bad thing

There are many politicians, especially in the GOP, that are out of touch with the average American. For some reason, these ultra-rich conservatives play themselves like they are regular working people. We know it is all a lie. They are most exposed when it comes to how they vote for policies that would help the working citizens and when they talk about unions.

A recent ad from the Biden campaign features conservatives Nikki Haley and Tim Scott (both hoping to secure the Republican Presidential nomination) pointing out the president’s devotion to unions like they are bad things. Haley complains that Biden’s love of unions has emboldened workers to strike and demand fair wages.

Hang on, is that supposed to make us not like Biden? Scott says Biden’s bill allocating $86 billion for union pensions as if it were a horrible thing. A Fox News anchor points out how pro-union Biden is and how that has helped the UAW.

The contrast between conservative opinions and Biden’s meetings with union workers shows the extreme division between Democrats and Republicans. It’s not the first time the GOP has said things attacking Biden that actually make him sound great. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene went on a full rant comparing Biden’s policies to FDR’s, apparently not realizing FDR was one of the most popular presidents in American history. Not to mention his New Deal policies are still helping shape our country. Maybe instead of trying to trash-talk their opponents with things they don’t understand, Republicans should actually pass some laws to make the lives of their constituents better.

(featured image: Mark Makela/Getty Images)

