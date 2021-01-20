Many a fashion-related meme emerged today from Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration. While fun was had with Bernie Sanders’ coat and Lady Gaga’s Hunger Games-esque brooch, the styles worn by the first couple and the Vice President and Second Gentleman make a statement. What we saw were bold, monochromatic jewel tones that brightened up the day and often featured diverse and up-and-coming American designers.

i love the inauguration as an exercise in monochrome fashion pic.twitter.com/uSLoLK5Q9q — angeline rodriguez (@gelrdrgz) January 20, 2021

It’s incredibly frustrating when female politicians and official figures have the conversation about them narrowed down to their outfits. For example, take these back-to-back Tweets from Forbes:

We can, unfortunately, expect quite a bit more of this sort of thing in the future now that we have our first female Vice-President. But not all fashion discussion has to be sexist or scathing.

It can also be fun to gaze upon our new leaders and find out what they’re wearing and generate a meme or two. And, as Vanity Fair declares, in 2021 we’re now seeing a return of “fashion as diplomacy,” making a statement through the designers and accessories chosen. Fashion is also political. For those keeping track at home:

President Biden, breaking with presidential Brooks Brothers tradition, wore a navy suit and overcoat by Ralph Lauren. Lauren also made his blue tie and mask.

Dr. Jill Biden wore a bright blue dress and coat by designer Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian, a brand that emphasizes sustainability. O’Neill says that she was inspired to sew and start designing by her grandmother.

Vice President Kamala Harris wore designs by two Black American designers—clothes by Christopher John Roberts and heels by Sergio Hudson (who is also responsible for Michelle Obama’s show-stopping plum suit). The color she chose, purple, is seen as a “unifying” shade.

The first Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, also wore Ralph Lauren.

There were other significant fashion moments at the Inauguration beyond the two couples in the limelight.

I am not crying. You, in fact, are crying:

On this historic day, I’m wearing Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm’s pearls, given to me by her goddaughter, who said that her godmother “would not want it any other way.” Because of Shirley Chisholm, I am. Because of Shirley Chisholm, Vice President Harris is. pic.twitter.com/rgQKw2Y8Qb — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 20, 2021

The incredible Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman made waves with her gorgeous verse, and her eye-catching yellow coat was a social media hit.

The way Miuccia Prada highjacked the Fashions at the inauguration!! pic.twitter.com/pZouHnm9SI — @PAM_BOY (@pam_boy) January 20, 2021

Michelle Obama’s stunning look turned heads and brought a thousand memes bursting into being.

can you believe michelle invented fashion? pic.twitter.com/F08iYieb4z — jayde i. powell (@jaydeipowell) January 20, 2021

folks better stop playing on auntie michelle’s name. like let us take a look at this fashion icon right here. pic.twitter.com/FlwGwW1tBR — jungkook’s tattoos in the dancery. (@LONELYHCURS) January 20, 2021

michelle obama with husband pic.twitter.com/tLssM07GHU — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 20, 2021

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/Yb7sPQ3jSr — Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray) January 20, 2021

As did Senator Bernie Sanders’ coat look/subsequent memes. Want those mittens? Well, their creator is likely swamped, but if you want to give it a shot …

This is the only fashion content I want https://t.co/YpoTYbNDxo — Laura Marsh (@lmlauramarsh) January 20, 2021

Stylist: Who would you say are your celebrity fashion idols? Me: Bernie Sanders. Stylist: Me: pic.twitter.com/DWFEgpEN41 — Geraldine (@everywhereist) January 20, 2021

Fashion icons of the inauguration:

– Kamala Harris

– Michelle Obama

– Jill Biden

– Lady Gaga

– Eugene Goodman

– Bernie Sanders — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 20, 2021

NYC Instagram is so quick pic.twitter.com/Br6TarGXXb — Rania Said (@rania_tn) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga’s outfits drew Hunger Games and Star Wars mentions.

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the 1st Hunger Games pic.twitter.com/QhBxozb38h — Orenji (@MunchingOrange) January 20, 2021

“Find Madonna. Bring her to me.” pic.twitter.com/F0b21IjNnx — Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) January 19, 2021

Lady Gaga went from Star Wars to Hunger Games real quick. pic.twitter.com/VD1BWfAyAT — 〄 (@PopeChromaticus) January 20, 2021

A few of the other memes and observations that also caught our eye …

everyone is talking about Michelle Obama but turns out my fashion icon is Janet Yellen pic.twitter.com/10snrjcDpS — Adrienne Porter Felt (@__apf__) January 20, 2021

I step away from Twitter for less than an hour for the inauguration ceremony and Nik’s shoes are #1 trending????? — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 20, 2021

Special coats to look just like Auntie’s. pic.twitter.com/3WHaysbj4A — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 20, 2021

our lizzie the fashion icon glad to see them taking note pic.twitter.com/xxG5IUAzKx — lucy (@monsterinari) January 20, 2021

The group chat said: JEWEL TONES. 1/20. pic.twitter.com/VctSwAutao — SHAAANAAAN (@shannboogie) January 20, 2021

And finally:

Earnest tweet: I am so happy we get to joke about fashions today and not fascism. — Danielle Prescod (@danielleprescod) January 20, 2021

What did you see on this fine Inauguration Day?

