Bernie Sanders’ Mitten-Clad, Dadcore Inauguration Look Maybe Broke All of Us

By Rachel LeishmanJan 20th, 2021, 1:51 pm

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Bernie Sanders rolled up to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s inauguration with a look that said, “I have to go to the post office after this,” and I honestly respect it. Wearing the coat that made the meme go round and a pair of mittens, Bernie came to give us all the memes we needed out of today. (I honestly hope that this is just what we have for the next few months: leadership and some fun memes.)

The mittens in question were a gift from Jen Ellis, who makes them out of repurposed wool and lines them with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles, meaning they’re incredibly environmentally conscious!

But while the mittens are fun, it is the pictures of Sanders at the inauguration that have taken the internet by storm.

Today is a strange day. We’re all feeling the trauma of the last four years slowly fading while still not truly believing that Donald Trump is gone. We’re kind of descending into this fun sort of cackling energy online, so seeing Bernie Sanders in his coat with mittens and a bunch of papers maybe fully broke us down.

Is Bernie Sanders me in high school at football games? Is he going to go drop off his mail and go to CVS after this is all done? Hopefully! I hope Bernie said, “I’ll bring my mail with me,” to the inauguration. But whatever those papers were, I’m just happy that Bernie Sanders is there to give us all the memes we need.

Bernie Sanders, you will always be near and dear to me, but your dedication to being the perfect meme is something we should all cherish.

(featured image: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

