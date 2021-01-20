Bernie Sanders’ Mitten-Clad, Dadcore Inauguration Look Maybe Broke All of Us

Bernie Sanders rolled up to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s inauguration with a look that said, “I have to go to the post office after this,” and I honestly respect it. Wearing the coat that made the meme go round and a pair of mittens, Bernie came to give us all the memes we needed out of today. (I honestly hope that this is just what we have for the next few months: leadership and some fun memes.)

The mittens in question were a gift from Jen Ellis, who makes them out of repurposed wool and lines them with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles, meaning they’re incredibly environmentally conscious!

I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020

But while the mittens are fun, it is the pictures of Sanders at the inauguration that have taken the internet by storm.

Today is a strange day. We’re all feeling the trauma of the last four years slowly fading while still not truly believing that Donald Trump is gone. We’re kind of descending into this fun sort of cackling energy online, so seeing Bernie Sanders in his coat with mittens and a bunch of papers maybe fully broke us down.

bernie absolutely crushing vermont dadcore pic.twitter.com/fWp4dX5Xe2 — rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) January 20, 2021

bernie has done a lot for meme culture, his INFLUENCE https://t.co/HAxKHQVGH3 — Klaudia Amenábar (@kaludiasays) January 20, 2021

Make no mistake, this is how Bernie would’ve shown up to his own inauguration as well. pic.twitter.com/IODzoGL1gJ — Feed Me Bridgers™ (@TimDuffy) January 20, 2021

TFW you have dirt on half the people in the room pic.twitter.com/NuPgVJJvHw — Bron.com (@brondotcomputer) January 20, 2021

a person only needs one good coat https://t.co/TYtoS0Hb8h — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) January 20, 2021

me long after the pandemic, happily mingling at a party pic.twitter.com/3rYGCeUKU4 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 20, 2021

This fit and energy is why I will always have a place in my heart for Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/DmsFXuWQgG — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders out here like he just picked up the raffle tickets for church’s Friday fish fry pic.twitter.com/5crv9Bil1v — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders: “How long are these games? My feet are chilly.” pic.twitter.com/pGcInw8Gpv — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2021

Is Bernie Sanders me in high school at football games? Is he going to go drop off his mail and go to CVS after this is all done? Hopefully! I hope Bernie said, “I’ll bring my mail with me,” to the inauguration. But whatever those papers were, I’m just happy that Bernie Sanders is there to give us all the memes we need.

Bernie Sanders, you will always be near and dear to me, but your dedication to being the perfect meme is something we should all cherish.

(featured image: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

