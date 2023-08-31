Unsurprisingly—and happily—Beyond Paradise will be returning for season 2. As Death in Paradise gets ready to launch its thirteenth season in January 2024, the successful spinoff Beyond Paradise will take audiences back to the picturesque fictional town of Shipton Abbott soon after. Though no official date has been confirmed yet, the series is expected to return in February 2024, following a similar release schedule to season 1. Before that, however, we’ll get to see a Beyond Paradise Christmas special air around the holidays this year in December.

Given Beyond Paradise‘s Avengers-like finale, in which Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) returns to the island of Saint Marie for a well-deserved holiday and meets Death in Paradise‘s current Inspector—Neville Parker, as portrayed by Ralf Little—perhaps both Christmas specials will air as a double bill on the BBC. That would certainly make it a holiday period to remember.

(BBC)

Like season 1, Beyond Paradise‘s second outing will feature six hour-long episodes, which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and will be available to stream on Britbox in the U.S. But what might these six new mysteries have in store?

What will Beyond Paradise season 2 be about?

At the end of Beyond Paradise season 1, Humphrey and Martha finally opened up about their feelings regarding their difficult journey to conceive a child. Now that the couple is officially back together, audiences might actually get to see them tie the knot in Beyond Paradise season 2. And who knows? Perhaps their journey as would-be parents isn’t over just yet. But as the Ten Mile Kitchen restaurant is set to keep Martha busy, especially now that her business partner and ex-fiancé will likely be out of the picture for good, she might have enough on her plate as it is.

And, as Humphrey once again joins the Shipton Abbott police force, their lives may get even more hectic than in the previous season, as more weird and eccentric mysteries are bound to land on his desk.

Who’s in the cast of Beyond Paradise season 2?

The whole main cast of Beyond Paradise is set to return for season 2, including Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as his fiancé Martha Lloyd, Zahrda Ahmadi as Detective Sergeant Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as Police Constable Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as Office Support Margo Martins, and Barbara Flynn as Martha’s mother, Anne Lloyd. Jade Harrison will also be returning as Chief Superintendent Charlie Woods. We don’t expect Jamie Bamber to return as Martha’s ex Archie, considering the very public fallout between him and Humphrey in Beyond Paradise season 1, but never say never.

In any case, next year’s return to Shipton Abbott should be a good one.

(featured image: BBC)

