Beware! Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson & more celebs are being used for online scams

The advent of social media and other online platforms has seen a drastic uptick in scams. Now there is a new and prevalent type of fraud that people need to be made aware of.

Recommended Videos

Top 10 celebrities whose names are used in online scams

As per The Hollywood Reporter, computer security company McAfee has released a list of the top 10 celebrity names and likenesses used by scammers to dupe fans. The list comprises socialites, actors, and singers, ranging from young stars to industry veterans. Here’s the list in full:

Scarlett Johansson: Revered as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, the Avengers star’s name and likeness were used for false advertisements and endorsements. She is one of the celebs who have been vocal about the misuse of AI, having reprimanded OpenAI for developing a voice that sounds similar to hers. Kylie Jenner: Jenner is one of the most popular reality TV celebs in the world and commands a massive following on Instagram. Scammers using her name and likeness for social media giveaway scams and fake Kylie Cosmetics products sadly isn’t all that surprising. Taylor Swift: Inarguably the most famous musician in the world currently, Swift’s name and likeness have been used for a variety of scams, including fake tickets, celebrity endorsements, and product giveaways. Anya Taylor-Joy: Another notable scam came when Anya Taylor-Joy’s account was hacked to spread fake news regarding the Queen’s Gambit sequel. As per McAfee’s report, her name is also actively being used for giveaway scams. Tom Hanks: Disturbingly, the veteran actor’s name and likeness have been used to peddle “miracle cures and wonder drugs.” Sabrina Carpenter: The “Espresso” hitmaker has experienced a brisk rise to the top in the music industry, and scammers are taking advantage of that. Carpenter’s fame is being used in fake ticketing scams and to promote an app to create sexually explicit images. Sydney Sweeney: Like Carpenter, Sweeney is one of the hottest names in showbiz right now. Her name is actively used in crypto scams. Blake Lively: The Gossip Girl star’s name was used in a weight loss gummy scam. Johnny Depp: Depp’s name is used in fake giveaways, crypto, and fundraising scams. Addison Rae: The TikTok star-turned-musician’s name and likeness are actively being used for fake endorsements, giveaways, and crypto scams.

It is evident from this list that scammers use music events, fake endorsements, fraudulent crypto schemes, and product giveaways to mooch money off fans. It is important to note that these celebs’ names and likenesses are being used without their permission, which calls for tighter cyber security to be implemented in these instances. With the rise of AI, deepfake videos and voice recordings are additional tools scammers can use to convince fans to share their bank details or hack their personal devices via malware.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy