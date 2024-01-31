The 10 Best Wii Games of All Time

Wii the people, in order to form a more perfect gaming experience have decided to put together a list of the most celebrated Nintendo Wii games of all time.

What is the Nintendo Wii, you ask? Oh my sweet summer child, four score and 2006 years ago, the good people of Nintendo had an idea. “What if we use motion control techonology to improve the gaming experience?” The other consoles merely laughed! “Impossible!” said the PS2. “Almost as bad as if one day in the future someone came out with AI generated art books!” “Foolish!” Said the Xbox 360, “Almost as ludicrous as the idea as Donald Trump campaigning for office!”

But was Nintendo daunted? No indeed. The cute little cube-shaped caterpillar that was the Nintendo GameCube went back into its console cocoon and emerged as a beautiful motion sensitive butterfly! The Nintendo Wii was born! And to celebrate Nintendo’s emergence from chrysalis long ago, here are the ten best Wii games of all time.

1. Okami

(Capcom)

While Okami was originally released for the Playstation 2, the game truly began to shine like the crazy diamond it is after it was re-released for the Wii. You take control of a wolf goddess named Amaterasu, who travels through the mystical land of Nippon slaying evil monsters and bringing hope to the world once again. The fighting is done primarily using your Celestial Brush, which is a magical brush that you can use to draw on the screen and fight monsters with! For instance, if you draw a horizontal slash across a monster, that monster will get cut with a sword swipe! The PS2’s analog stick controls made the Celestial Brush take a long time to use, but on the Wii you can cut things with a flick of your motion captured wrist!

2. Wii Sports Resort

(Nintendo)

The Wii made gaming accessible to everyone when Wii Sports hit the market, but Wii Sports Resort was an improvement in every way on the original. While Wii Sports only featured boring sports like tennis and bowling, Wii Sports Resort allowed you do to all sorts of cool physical activities! And the best of all? Swordfighting. You and your friend could either beat the crap out of each other or go round for round against HORDES of Miis. Many Mountain Dew’d up sleepover was spent doing exactly that.

3. Monster Hunter Tri

(Capcom)

Monster Hunter Tri got me through one of the worst breakups of my life. I didn’t want to think about my lost love, so instead I spent my time thinking about how best to kill giant monsters. Monster Hunter Tri is exactly what’s written on the tin: you hunt down vicious beasts with even more vicious looking swords. Sure there’s a plot or whatever, but it’s really just a vehicle to smash an armored T-Rex looking thing in the face with a sword that’s twice as big as you are!

4. The Last Story

(Nintendo)

The Last Story is one of the most underrated, under-appreciated RPGs of all time. Set in a Final Fantasy-esque world, it puts you in control of Zael, a young mercenary who ekes out a living doing monster slaying odd jobs with his merc friends. One day, Zael and the gang are hired out by the monarchy on Lazulis Island to do battle against the invading armies of the Gurak, and Zael is tasked with protecting the beautiful Princess Calista. And so begins one of the most romantic love stories ever committed to gaming! Combine that with tactical real-time combat and more swords than you can shake a starter weapon at and you’ve got the only story you need to worry about.

5. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

(Nintendo)

After the cute and cuddly cell-shaded high seas adventure The Wind Waker came out for Nintendo Gamecube, the Zelda series decided to go on a ’90s grimdark reboot. The result? One of the most beautiful, complex, and sinister Zelda games to hit the shelves since Majora’s Mask. Farm boy Link is tasked with saving the realm from an alternate dimension of shadow monsters. How? By turning into a wolf and letting a spooky little goth pixie ride around on his back!

6. Super Mario Galaxy (& 2)

(Nintendo)

Just when you think the Super Mario series is gonna run out of ideas, they come up with something dazzling and new! This time? It’s Super Mario … IN SPAAAACE! The plot doesn’t matter. Bowser is up to some intergalactic BS and Mario has to team up with a star princess to take him down. As a result, Mario gets to mess around with gravity! The game managed to add a whole separate, moon-walking dimension to the veteran platformer title, making the levels more fun than a bag full of space rocks.

7. Super Smash Bros. Brawl

(Nintendo)

While not as technically precise as its predecessor Melee, Super Smash Bros. Brawl trades intricate combat mechanics for supercrazycoolawesomepowerupsmashattacks! With the introduction of the Smash Ball, Brawl was able to add kid-friendly Mortal Kombat finisher moves to its already frenetic gameplay. That and a bajillion more characters and levels make this game a house party must.

8. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

(Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword got a lot of hate in its day. The biggest offender? The motion controls. While the Wii was about as advanced as motion capture could be at the time, the hardware still struggled to keep up with the precise sword strokes necessary to beat this game. Despite that, Skyward Sword is arguably one of the most ambitious Zelda titles to date. The game’s story served as a prequel for the entire Legend of Zelda series, and shed light on a lot of mysterious lore. Why does Link wear a funny hat? Why are there birds on the Hylian shield? Why does Ganon come back all the time? All these questions, and more, are answered.

9. Mario Kart Wii

(Nintendo)

There is no such thing as a bad Mario Kart game. It’s built on perhaps one of the most perfect couch multiplayer games ever created: the original Mario Kart for N64. More characters, more karts, more items, more levels! Mario Kart Wii is an essential party favor at any house party. And best of all? Nintendo even sold a little steering wheel to put on your Wii-mote! So cute!

10. All your fav N64 games!!!

(Nintendo)

The Nintendo Wii’s internet surfing capabilities allowed for the most ingenious Nintendo moves ever. Nintendo allowed you to download all of their best N64 games and play them on the Wii! Lost your N64? Your Ocarina of Time cartridge broke and you don’t wanna buy another on eBay? That’s chill! You can just download all of Nintendo’s best titles onto the Wii! And they even let you play with Gamecube controller! Arguably a wayyyyy more sensible controller than the three pronged monstrosity that was with N64 controller! Mario Kart 64, Super Smash, and all the OG Zelda games await!

(featured image: Nintendo)

