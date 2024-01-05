Latest Trump Propaganda Video Is So Unhinged It’s Laughable

The Donald Trump presidential campaign kicked off 2024 with a cult-like ad called “God Made Trump.”

As we approach the third anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, it’s clear that the Trump cult is not fading away quietly as we all hoped. Now that we are in a presidential election year, this is more concerning than ever. Despite being impeached twice, losing the 2020 presidential election, and currently facing multiple indictments over his involvement in election fraud and other alleged crimes, there’s a certain type of person who can’t stop worshipping the guy.

Those who follow him tout his devotion to the Christian doctrine even though he’s been married and divorced multiple times and committed adultery. To play up Trump’s (false) prophet image, his campaign created a short propaganda advertisement entitled “God Made Trump.”

“God Made Trump” is a lot to digest

Clocking in at over two minutes, the video is a lot to stomach for anyone who sees Trump for who he really is. I watched it so the rest of you don’t have to. (Though you can if you really want to put yourself through that.) The video plays clips of the former president interspersed with stock images to support the narrative the campaign wants viewers to believe. Stylistically, it plays up on nostalgia, with a male narrator who sounds like a preacher on a long-lost vinyl recording.

It begins with a view of Earth and says God wanted a champion, so “God made Trump.” They repeat the phrase multiple times during the video, so it seeps into your brain. It paints Trump as a man who God anointed to save us all. For a party that supposedly loves the democracy of America, they sure push ideals the Kings of England used to upload their power for generations. The Founding Fathers they love to quote founded America on the principle of separation of church and state. So how does God’s supposed champion fit into all of that?

Who wrote this drivel?

The video is full of the usual conservative talking points that have no basis in reality. Such as Trump working long hours in the Oval Office, going to church every Sunday, and “having the courage” to go to North Korea. One clip shows one of the few times Melania Trump walked closely to Trump and she tripped a little. So he wrapped his arm around her to steady her. I guess it is supposed to show how Trump, a man who has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, supports women.

According to the video, Trump also stood up to fake news and liberal vipers. And he loves his country, that’s why he creepily hugs flags all the time (a clip they actually used).

To change things up, the video adds in a lot of new weirdness. In one strange part, God said, “I need someone with arms [long pause], strong enough to wrestle the ‘Deep State’ and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild.” According to the video, Trump turns sand and dirt into liquid gold. He’s also a farmer who tirelessly works the land. While president, they claim Trump worked hard to dismantle the system. (Like planning an insurrection?) God also needed someone who knew the difference between “tariffs and inflation.” That makes about as much sense as saying you need someone to tell the difference between an apple and a car. They say Trump is the only one fighting “the wolves at the door.” Isn’t this the same guy who looked directly into the sun during an eclipse and flinched when a bald eagle moved near him?

The video is disturbingly like propaganda films created by dictators. Trump followers will eat up the video and treat it like it’s gospel. Yet the fumbling right wing can’t do anything without accidentally making themselves look like fools to the rest of us.

