These Trump Mugshot Memes Are Criminally Hilarious

He's a criminal and he's finally being treated like it!

By Aug 26th, 2023, 3:56 pm

Former President Donald Trump has been arrested three previous times, but his arraignment by Georgia’s Fulton County is the first to require a mugshot. Trump now faces a whopping 91 charges, which span from election interference to hoarding classified documents to fomenting an insurrection. And while Teflon Don has avoided any kind of serious legal consequences in the past, these new charges are particularly damning. The Internet has awaited this moment for a very long time; now, we finally have it. Here are the best memes to come from Trump and Co.’s mugshots.

The memes of it all

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this one might be worth a million. Some people have already noted that the framing of the mugshot evokes the “Kubrick stare,” where a villain/antagonist looks directly at the camera.

Other people have mocked Trump’s stare by likening it to everyday occurrences:

Of course, some people on the right argue that this makes Trump look “badass” by putting him in the company of rebels and activists.

Twitter accounts for Catturd and Candace Owens defend trump's mugshot in tweets.

Meanwhile, actual activists are taking the time to remember the larger picture and the state of justice in this country:

Some are focusing more on the reactions to the mugshot.

Others are embracing the meme of the image itself:

Other Mugshots

Of course, Trump wasn’t the only one arrested this week. We have a few memes of his co-conspirators and their mugshots.

(featured image: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

