Former President Donald Trump has been arrested three previous times, but his arraignment by Georgia’s Fulton County is the first to require a mugshot. Trump now faces a whopping 91 charges, which span from election interference to hoarding classified documents to fomenting an insurrection. And while Teflon Don has avoided any kind of serious legal consequences in the past, these new charges are particularly damning. The Internet has awaited this moment for a very long time; now, we finally have it. Here are the best memes to come from Trump and Co.’s mugshots.

The memes of it all

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this one might be worth a million. Some people have already noted that the framing of the mugshot evokes the “Kubrick stare,” where a villain/antagonist looks directly at the camera.

"The Kubrick Stare" is one of director Stanley Kubrick's most recognizable directorial techniques. A method of shot composition where a character stares at the camera with a forward tilt, to convey to the audience that they are at the peak of their derangement pic.twitter.com/qd2XWc3oHU — Cry-Baby Chloe ? (@ChloeNumberIII) August 25, 2023

Other people have mocked Trump’s stare by likening it to everyday occurrences:

Me trying to hypnotize my friends cat into sitting on my lap and letting me pet them pic.twitter.com/O3W8hZ1Cvc — The Taurus Final Boss (@jaxajueny) August 25, 2023

What the chicken nuggets in my microwave see at 3AM: pic.twitter.com/4nzuueZwuS — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) August 25, 2023

Of course, some people on the right argue that this makes Trump look “badass” by putting him in the company of rebels and activists.

Meanwhile, actual activists are taking the time to remember the larger picture and the state of justice in this country:

If you share Trump’s mugshot today, please share that the Fulton County Jail it was taken at, is at 3x it’s capacity, infested with bugs, is holding 87% Black people, most of whom haven’t seen a day in court.



Six people have died in custody this year. Fuck cops, fuck jails. — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) August 24, 2023

Never forget that this mugshot only exists because a Black woman held Trump accountable just as she has hundreds of other criminals. Fani Willis stands for democracy, the rule of law and a one-tier criminal justice system. pic.twitter.com/6sGM4k8Mnl — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) August 25, 2023

Some are focusing more on the reactions to the mugshot.

Live reaction to Trump's mugshot photo #TrumpMugshot pic.twitter.com/fRemuuQEWZ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 25, 2023

Donald Trump posted his mugshot on Truth Social with the caption "Never surrender."…but he LITERALLY surrendered himself to be arrested. ?#TrumpMugShot #DumDum pic.twitter.com/VBpMHiKVeA — Shannon??? (@DEFendFURiously) August 25, 2023

Others are embracing the meme of the image itself:

who cares trump isn’t even the first actor from home alone 2 to have his mugshot released pic.twitter.com/x5ekU46Khz — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) August 25, 2023

i made this for animal crossing players pic.twitter.com/CLqFJxR3B2 — Gene Park (@GenePark) August 25, 2023

This is the best Trump mugshot meme that I've seen today ??l pic.twitter.com/mTGY8HgbHB — absurdnerdz (@absurdnerdz) August 25, 2023

Fulton County released Trump’s mugshot pic.twitter.com/JZqYqywrYT — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) August 25, 2023

Other Mugshots

Of course, Trump wasn’t the only one arrested this week. We have a few memes of his co-conspirators and their mugshots.

Aw, the cast of the Trump White House held a Zoom reunion. pic.twitter.com/baT7B38gNO — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 23, 2023

