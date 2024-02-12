Travis Kelce’s Moment of Rage Became the Super Bowl’s Best Meme

What’s better than football? The memes that come out of it! At this weekend’s Super Bowl, people had a lot of fun with Chiefs tight end/Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’ screaming in the face of head coach Andy Reid’s moment of rage. Truly have you seen how ANGRY he is? He got mad so yes, we memed him!

Kelce—who’s not not known for his temper on the field—was angry that head coach Andy Reid took him out of the game in the first half, and he made that anger known by yelling in Reid’s face and appearing to shove him. Reid later laughed off the drama, saying during the post-game show, “He keeps me young.”

“He tested that hip out. He caught me off balance,” Reid said. “Normally, I’d give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.” Meanwhile, Kelce said of Coach Reid after the game, “I just love him, man.”

Okay! Sure! That doesn’t look like someone screaming “I love you” but what do I know? Maybe that’s just the way men express themselves.

The resulting image of Kelce getting in Reid’s face did, however, become the talk of the internet. It’s easy to meme an image like this (remember Trump yelling at the kid mowing the White House lawn?). And it made everything so much better because we were all online tweeting about the Super Bowl.

May the best meme win!

The meme format is simple: You just post a quote that Kelce would be screaming into the face of Reid and make sure people get it. Meaning we had a lot of fun options to look at, though some are better than others. And trust me, there were plenty of Taylor Swift jokes as part of this. Swift, who is dating Kelce, was at the game and the camera did cut to her hanging with Ice Spice and Blake Lively a lot.

So it’s not surprising that some of the Kelce memes connected back to his relationship.

“You’re gonna listen to Taylor’s version—and only Taylor’s version!” pic.twitter.com/zgtpOcG6Fd — Ted Gioia (@tedgioia) February 12, 2024

The game was airing on CBS as well as on Nickelodeon. Who were the commentators if you watched it on Nickelodeon? The cast of Spongebob Squarepants. And our girl Sandy Cheeks was on the field!

The issue many found is that Sandy still had on her air-tight astronaut gear while serving as our commentator. Famously, she only wears it while out in Bikini Bottom because she needs air to survive, unlike Spongebob and Patrick. So why then was she still wearing her helmet ON LAND?

WHY IS SANDY STILL WEARING HER HELMET EVEN THOUGH SHE’S ON LAND? HOW IS THE SPONGE BREATHING? pic.twitter.com/f3rVAUKYUB — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 12, 2024

My own personal favorites are very much tied to movies that I know and love. One of those being James and the Giant Peach because sometimes, you just need to scream the plot of it at someone.

“IT WAS A GIANT PEACH! HIM AND HIS INSECT FRIENDS LIVED IN IT.” pic.twitter.com/ZZmExgqFtZ — Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) February 12, 2024

OBVIOUSLY my favorite of the night goes to a meme born out of Iron Man and continued in movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home.

TONY STARK WAS ABLE TO BUILD THIS IN A CAVE pic.twitter.com/7XwmExhzSc — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) February 12, 2024

A meme that also happened last night was the return of an iconic Vine. Because the trailer for Wicked dropped during the big game, many were reminiscing about the classic video of two guys fighting over The Wizard of Oz and whether or not Glinda the Good Witch was a princess.

HER SISTER WAS A WITCH, RIGHT? AND WHAT WAS HER SISTER? A PRINCESS, THE WICKED WITCH OF THE EAST BRO. YOU'RE GONNA LOOK AT ME AND YOU'RE GONNA TELL ME THAT I'M WRONG? pic.twitter.com/kYuwcJiAeU — Katie Maraghy (@KatieMaraghy) February 12, 2024

This one is for the millennials. It was only a matter of time before someone had Travis Kelce screaming Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lines from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith at Andy Reid.

Andy, you know what to do.

My allegiance is to the Republic, TO DEMOCRACY pic.twitter.com/w3Zuo7AVJT — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) February 12, 2024

When I say that this meme had everything, I mean everything. Even I Think You Should Leave got a shoutout.

“55 BURGERS, 55 FRIES, 55 TACOS, 55 PIES, 55 COKES, 100 TATER TOTS, 100 PIZZAS, 100 TENDERS, 100 MEATBALLS, 100 COFFEES, 55 WINGS, 55 SHAKES, 55 PANCAKES, 55 PASTAS, 55 PEPPERS AND 155 TATERS” pic.twitter.com/EDCY9z3FTS — ITYSL memes ?? (@ITYSL_memes) February 12, 2024

As did Succession.

Personally, I gave the meme the Marriage Story treatment.

IF I COULD GUARANTEE HENRY WOULD BE OKAY, I'D HOPE YOU GET AN ILLNESS AND THEN GET HIT BY A CAR AND DIE. pic.twitter.com/0sjh5kO31f — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) February 12, 2024

The memes just keep popping up because it is so much fun to see just how we can make something fit. So which is your favorite?

(featured image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

