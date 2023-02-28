10+ Best Stranger Things Funko Pops and Where To Buy Them

Let’s face the facts: Collecting merchandise is something that a lot of us horror nerds do. Funko pops are undoubtedly very popular in many fandoms, especially horror fandoms. But what about Stranger Things Funkos? Despite my complicated relationship with this series, I can’t deny that they have a great Funko selection. I’ve explored our version of the Upside Down (a.k.a. the internet, which is almost as frightening sometimes) and have come across Funko figures to add to your growing collection. Keep reading to find out where you can buy said Funko pops and how much they’ll cost you. Cue the Stranger Things theme.

Steve (2017 Summer Convention Exclusive) Funko Pop

It may sound ludicrous to some, but King! Steve (Joe Keery) is the version of Steve that I wish stuck around longer, and I think his nail bat moment is still one of the most memorable scenes of the show. So, I present you with this 2017 summer convention exclusive figure for your collection. It’s very expensive outside of Ebay, so I’m doing you a favor by only giving you this link.

The OG Party Dressed as Ghostbusters Funko Pops

Remember when these little nerds dressed as Ghostbusters and then Mike (Finn Wolfhard) got read for filth by Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin)? Good times. Finding a set of 4 is more difficult than it probably was when they were initially released. Even Amazon is out of stock of most, if not all, of these figures. So again, I recommend eBay to find the best deals for each individual figure. Don’t separate The Party; it’ll cause way too much drama within the group.

Eleven (Elevated) Funko Pop

Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) bitchin’ season 2 look is still pretty iconic (at least to me it is) and is in all its glory with this Funko. If you’re a big fan of Stranger Things, Eleven, and collecting Funko figures, then this will be a top-notch addition to your collection. Buying it secondhand seems to be the most affordable option at this time. You can find options on eBay if you prefer to not go through Amazon.

Byers House: Hopper Funko Pop

Ignore the fact that this is an Amazon exclusive and enjoy how cool this Hopper (David Harbour) figure actually is. The Byers House was complete chaos during season 1 (as well as season 2), and who could forget the holiday decorations? It’s one of the figures that isn’t widely available, which is part of why it’s on this list in the first place. Exclusive merch is sometimes where it’s at, and that’s especially the case when you’re a collector of figures and such.

Demogorgon (Black Light Exclusive)

Monsters are fucking cool, alright? Adding a demogorgon figure to a collection is a wonderful addition due to its unique design and appearance. The regular figure works just as well, but the black light figure? Superb. This figure is funky and freaky at the same, and that’s *chef’s kiss* to me. Considering it’s an exclusive, there are only so many options to choose from. You can find one by searching eBay.

Flayed Billy Funko Pop

Discussing Billy (Dacre Montgomery) or being a fan of the wider Stranger Things fandom is … relatively unwise. Therefore, I’m not going to do that today (I’ve made my thoughts very clear before), and I’m merely presenting you with a cool figure. Some of his figures are paired with Karen (Cara Buono), and that’s incredibly gross to think about for obvious reasons. So, I’ve chosen Flayed Billy for this list because Billy/Dacre stole season 3, in all honesty. eBay is your best bet for this particular figure, and that’s probably for the best.

Max (Season 4) Funko Pop

Max (Sadie Sink) owned Stranger Things season 4 and is finally being recognized in terms of her character. I personally own this Funko, and it really is perfect for any Max Mayfield stan. Her outfit is iconic, and thus, this figure is, as well. Fight me if you disagree. It may very well be available at local stores, or you can find it online on sites like eBay.

Vecna Funko Pop

Vecna (Jamie Brewer) is essentially Stranger Things‘ version of Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) in Stranger Things season 4. The reveal surrounding Vecna was executed in such an eerie fashion, and all in all, Vecna is actually scary. Don’t worry about him coming for you; just play one of your favorite songs and you’ll be alright! I somewhat promise you that he won’t mangle your body and make you levitate. You can find this figure relatively cheap on many online retailers.

Robin Funko Pop

Seriously, who doesn’t love this shy lesbian? Robin (Maya Hawke) is one of those characters that you can’t help but adore. Aside from some of her out-of-character behavior in Stranger Things season 4 (I said what I said), why wouldn’t you want to own her figure? Personally, I have to say that her Family Video outfit beats her Scoops Ahoy outfit by a landslide. Finding this figure for cheap—or at all, for that matter—isn’t going to be an easy feat. eBay is your best bet in this case!

Eleven in the Rainbow Room Funko Pop

Yes, you absolutely do want a Funko Pop of Eleven post-massacre in the Rainbow Room. The way it looks is perfect, and if you’re a big fan of Eleven, this is a real treat. Stranger Things season 4 didn’t hesitate to get dark or focus on darker moments for the characters, and to have Funko Pops that reflect that is a big thumbs up from me. You can find this Funko figure on eBay, because it’s relatively hard to find otherwise.

