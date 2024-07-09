These Perfect Ronaldo x Homelander Memes Have Been the Highlight of Euros 2024

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s no-show at the ongoing Euros championship has been a major talking point throughout the tournament and has been cited as a major reason behind his national team’s (Portugal) exit from the competition.

Entering the tournament, there were concerns about Ronaldo being a poor fit for an uber-talented Portuguese team. The roster needed a different profile from what the 39-year-old offered, but the team management caved in to the superstar’s narcissistic demand to play him over better options. This behavior prompted fans to make comparisons between him and Homelander, the self-obsessed, sadistic, and egotistical antagonist of Prime Video’s hit TV series The Boys.

The comparisons have led to a flurry of comical memes, and here are some of the best for you to enjoy:

These ronaldo homelander memes are killing me ? pic.twitter.com/wANLap1zuT — S (@Sl_7874) July 6, 2024

Ronaldo is really the Homelander of football pic.twitter.com/VTkhmdXmqJ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 2, 2024

Ronaldo justifying that freekick in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/j7G5XkuKIz — Tobes (@TikiTokaMate) July 1, 2024

Ronaldo gonna do Felix like homelander did black noir ????️ — IG:(Jozujoestar) ?? (@JozuJoestar) July 5, 2024

Maybe Cristiano Ronaldo really is Homelander ? #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/IHIKsIrg5G — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) July 6, 2024

Antony Starr, the Kiwi actor who plays Homelander on the show, chimed in with his reaction to the internet phenomenon recently. He shared multiple memes on his recent Instagram stories, while mentioning, “Don’t really get this, but I’m enjoying it.” On that note, here are even more for your own enjoyment:

Ronaldo when Bruno says “I should be taking them” pic.twitter.com/EfmfFzsa01 https://t.co/OWoR1zEiVB — Killua ?? (@OBolarin11) July 1, 2024

Homelander leads the 7

Ronaldo wears 7.

Coincidence? I think not https://t.co/U0Zwu5DIpE — Sir Alex (@FergHassan) July 2, 2024

Ronaldo almost let his Homelander alter ego come out https://t.co/rlyFbDuM2b — S V (@Sup3rbobb) April 8, 2024

Coming to The Boys, Homelander is being shown to be more cynical in season 4 in comparison to previous seasons. The character’s mental state has been in constant decline since the first episode, as he suffers from PTSD, paranoia, and dissociative identity disorder. Years of being the most authoritative figure in Vought have also bogged him down, and the writers of the show have added a layer to self-doubt in the character, enabling fans to see another side of the megalomaniac.

The series is moving forward at a brisk pace, with six episodes already out and two more to follow. The penultimate segment will premiere on July 11, and the season finale will arrive on Prime Video on July 18. The ongoing season is the second-last in the series, as it has been confirmed that the Eric Kipke-created show will conclude with season 5.

