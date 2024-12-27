Our 10 best Netflix original series of 2024

This was a huge year for Netflix. With over 282.7 million paid memberships across 190 countries, Netflix is arguably the most successful streaming platform in history. The platform forged several collaborations with major companies, such as WWE in January and the NFL in May. It seems there is no slowing down for this streaming giant.

Recommended Videos

This year also saw the release of several top shows, from Avatar: The Last Airbender to Arcane. Some were mega-hits, while others were forgotten as soon as they aired. Here are ten of the best original series to air on Netflix this year.

10. The Brothers Sun

(Netflix)

I’ll be the first to say it: The Brothers Sun deserved better. Besides Fresh Off The Boat and K-dramas, it’s rare for a predominantly Asian cast to receive the spotlight. The Brothers Sun felt like another step to normalizing Asian cast members in non-stereotypical light, and it definitely did NOT deserve to be cancelled after just one season.

Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li) thinks his family’s life in Los Angeles, California, is plain and normal. However, when his brother Charles Sun (Justin Chien) returns from Taipei, Taiwan, he learns the truth about his family: they are one of Taipei’s most renowned gangsters. After their father was nearly assassinated, Charles moves to Los Angeles to keep their family safe. Of course, that is easier said than done. As enemies attempt to take the lives of the Sun family, Charles, Bruce, and their mother (Michelle Yeoh) must heal from their family trauma and learn what family actually means.

9. Ready, Set, Love

(Netflix)

This may have flown under the radar for most, but I would argue it’s one of the best Thai series to come out this year. Ready, Set, Love showcases how creative the plotlines are abroad, and more foreign titles deserve a chance in 2025!

In Ready, Set, Love, female newborns largely outnumber male newborns due to a pandemic. As men become more scarce, any man is hailed as a “national treasure.” With the dating pool becoming more competitive, women must compete to win a man’s affection by joining a government-sponsored competition called “Ready, Set, Love.” Day (Belle Kemisara Paladesh) is surprisingly expected into the competition, where she meets the most sought-after man, Son (Blue Pongtiwat Tagwancharoen). As the love blossoms, they learn about a conspiracy that could explain what is happening.

8. The Gentlemen

(Netflix)

The Gentlemen saw the return of some of Tumblr’s most beloved stars, Theo James as Eddie Horniman and Kaya Scoledario as Susie Glass. The Gentlemen is a spin-off of the 2019 film of the same name and is slated for a second season.

Eddie Horniman, the 14th Duke of Halstead, unexpectedly inherits his father’s country estate, only to discover the property is part of a massive cannabis empire. After he inherits the estate, some of the seediest criminals from the British underworld try to steal the property. To free his family from their involvement in such crimes, Horniman tries to trick the gangsters. This only leads him to be even more involved in the world of criminality; will he be able to achieve his goal or will he become the person he swore to overthrow?

7. Dandadan

(Netflix)

Netflix released several anime series on the platform, but Dandadan is arguably the most popular. And for good reason: the show explores Japanese mythology, supernatural beings, and has romance here and there. Even for non-anime watchers, Dandadan is a must-watch.

Momo Ayase believes in ghosts but not aliens, while Ken Takakura (also known as Okarun) is the total opposite. To prove the other person wrong, the two visit locations associated with aliens and the occult. In a twist of events, Momo is abducted by aliens who unlock her psychic abilities, while Okarun is possessed by an evil spirit. The anime follows the two as they fight spirits and aliens, all while romance blossoms between them.

6. Dead Boy Detectives

(Netflix)

Dead Boy Detectives is another series that was surprisingly canceled after one season. When the show aired, it earned praise for its writing, its visuals, and the performance of the cast. The only drawback of the show is how it was produced by Neil Gaiman, who was accused by several women of sexual assault earlier this year.

Dead Boy Detectives follows Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowlan (Jayden Revril). As the brains and the brawn of the Dead Boy Detectives agency, Edwin and Charles are ghosts both decades apart who forge a deep friendship. Together, they investigate crimes involving the supernatural and do everything in their power to stick together.

5. Avatar: The Last Airbender

(Netflix)

If you’re a 2000s kid, then you grew up watching Avatar: The Last Airbender on Nickelodeon. In 2024, the animated series received a live-action adaptation of the same name on Netflix. The show received love from viewers and is considered the first live-action adaptation of the cartoon (let’s just ignore The Last Airbender movie, okay?).

Just like in the cartoon, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the journey of Avatar Aang, who awoke after a century of being frozen in ice. After discovering the conflict that plagued the world due to the actions of the Fire Nation, Aang sets out to master all four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) with his new friends, Katara and Sokka from the Water Tribe.

4. Griselda

(Netflix)

If you know Sofia Vergara as Gloria from Modern Family, I BEG you to watch her in Griselda. The miniseries showcases her versatile acting chops and proves she can play more roles than just the hot Latina. It’s time we properly applaud Sofia Vergara for the actress she is!

The show follows the life of Griselda Blanco, the boss of the most powerful cartels in history. Known as “The Godmother,” Blanco led a life pursuing power and wealth in the Miami drug scene. However, following a life filled with drug use, paranoia, and the death of her child, Blanco decides to turn herself into the police to escape the cartel life. However, she soon discovers that once you’re in this life, it’s nearly impossible to get out.

3. 3 Body Problem

(Netflix)

3 Body Problem is arguably the most beloved show to have aired on Netflix in 2024. The show received six Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Set in the United Kingdom and China, 3 Body Problems boasts a diverse cast that I wish more shows had.

After witnessing her father’s death during a rally in the Cultural Revolution, Chinese astrophysicist Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao and Zine Tseng as young Ye) is sent to a secret military base. Her decisions while at the base impact space and time into the present day. In present-day London, a group of scientists band together after witnessing phenomena that even science can’t explain. As “The Oxford Five,” they work together to confront the greatest threat to mankind.

2. Bridgerton Season 3

(Netflix)

2024 was definitely the year of Bridgerton. The season was split into two parts this year, with part one released in May and part two in June. The producers definitely knew what they were doing to make the season memorable.

Season 3 of Bridgerton followed the story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. It explores the complicated romance between the two as well as (spoiler alert!) Penelope’s identity as Lady Whistledown. Will the two be able to rise above their sexual tension and become the couple they are destined to be? Will Penelope’s status as Lady Whistledown cement her status as a spinster and outcast? Well, you’ll have to watch the show to find out if you’re one of the rare ones who haven’t.

1. Arcane Season 2

(Netflix)

Hailed as one of the best video game adaptations ever, it would be a crime to not put Arcane season 2 at number one. The second season earned critical acclaim for its stunning visuals, action sequences, and how it handled serious topics like identity, societal conflict, and LGBTQ+ romance.

Season 2 focuses on the relationship between sisters Vi and Jinx. Due to Jinx’s attack on Piltover’s council, tensions erupt between Piltover and Zaun. As Vi and Caitlyn work to restore the peace, season 2 introduces dangerous new threats and introduces several fan-favorite League of Legend characters. As both cities’ futures are on the line, the fate of Piltover and Zaun is clouded in uncertainty. What will happen to the two cities? Will Vi and Jinx’s relationship recover?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy