Sharpen Your Detective Skills With the 10 Best Mystery Shows on Netflix

I’m in the mood to watch a show where I have no idea what is happening. Why is that guy dead? Who did it? Where did all this blood come from? It’s a mystery! These are the best mystery shows on Netflix.

Dark

(Netflix)

Oh no. What happened to the poor, sweet teutonic children that went missing in this small German town? Who will be the one to find them? And where will they be found? To find the answer, the estranged families of the missing kids are gonna have to settle their differences and find the little ankle biters…. using time travel! Dark is a freaky sci-fi series that weaves the past and future into an intricate tapestry of “what the hell is going on here?” In a good way.

How To Get Away With Murder

(ABC)

Ever wondered how to rub somebody out? How to get your hands dirty and walk away clean? How To Get Away With Murder is a textbook example of how (not) to do it! The plot centers around a brilliant law professor with a shady past, whose students get involved in a murder plot that twists them together like a soft pretzel at the county fair! Lies. Deception. These law students will use any and all extrajudicial means to protect themselves and their dirty little secrets.

The Haunting of Hill House

(Netflix)

Are regular old mysteries not heart-pounding enough? Why not throw in some ghostly jump scares to up the ante! The Haunting of Hill House is a part mystery/part horror series that reimagines Shirley Jackson’s spooky novel of the same name. It centers around the Crain family, five siblings who had the shared misfortune of growing up in Hill House, which, if you didn’t infer from the title, is absolutely lousy with ghosts. The gang has to dust off the cobwebs of the past to figure out the mystery of what drove them away from the ol’ stomping grounds in the first place, which includes shedding light on some family secrets that might have been better left in the dark.

The OA

(Netflix)

A young woman named Prairie goes missing for seven years and then shows up out of the blue calling herself the “Original Angel”? What happened? Psychedelic experience gone wrong? The work of a cult? Government experiments? Maybe a smattering of all three? Prairie’s gonna need some help unraveling the past and the other dimensions that she may or may not have journeyed to. All with the power of interpretive dance! Things are gonna get weird in The OA, but that’s what we’re here for, right?

Pieces of Her

(Netflix)

Based on Karin Slaughter’s novel of the same name, Pieces of Her tells the story of Andy, a young woman with some serious mommy issues. After a mass shooter opens fire on the diner she and her mother are eating in, Andy’s mom Laura displays some serious Jason Bourne-level survival skills. Where did she learn to be so cool!? Something is afoot, and Andy is gonna slide off the shoe covering that mysterious foot and reveal the secret socks beneath! Spoiler alert: That foot is gonna kick a lot of people in the face in this violent series.

Midnight Mass

(Netflix)

On an isolated island, a dying Catholic parish is revitalized by an energetic young priest who is capable of performing miracles! I’m talking real, making paralyzed people walk again, bonafide miracles! One of the island’s denizens is skeptical of the priest’s power, and is attempting to uncover the mystery behind the spiritual shenanigans. While he’s at it, he’s also curious about the beating of leathery wings that he keeps hearing in the night. The shadowy figure he saw standing outside his house. Exsanguinated corpses of animals. Sounds like some sussy vampire biz.

The Sinner

(USA Network)

Why sit through a series about one measly mystery when you can watch one with multiple! A mystery an episode! The Sinner is an anthology series about Detective Harry Ambrose, who spends each episode investigating a grisly crime. The mystery of each episode is rarely the means, but the motive. The easy part seems to be catching the culprit; the hard part is figuring out why they did the crime. Prepare thyself for a dive into the deep end of the community pool known as human psychology!

Mindhunter

(Netflix)

Sick of modern mysteries? Why not step back into the swingin ’70s? Mindhunter follows detectives Holden Ford and Bill Tench, along with criminal psychologist Wendy Carr, as they write the book on modern day criminal profiling and investigation techniques! What’s the mystery here? The minds of serial killers. The series revolves around interviews with humanity’s darkest sort of people, and the detectives use what they learn from those twisted minds to understand and prevent future crimes. You wanna spend an hour staring at psychopaths? Mindhunter is for you.

The Untamed

(Tencent Video)

Blegh. Mysteries in the real world are so boring. Why not go cavorting around a fantasy world untangling the riddles therein? The Untamed is a live-action adaption of the Chinese novel Mo Dao Zu Shi, centering around two hotties known as “cultivators,” human beings who are attempting to figure out a way to transcend mortality—a tall order, not something that they’re gonna solve overnight. So what will they do in the meantime? Solve supernatural mysteries! And before you ask, yes, this series is gloriously queer. A magical xianxia boys’ love romp.

Scooby Doo! Mysteries Incorporated

(Cartoon Network)

Screw all these other shows. They’re just cheap imitations. Artless knock-offs. You want mystery? Go to the source. The people who wrote the book. Show. Whatever. Scooby Doo! Mysteries Incorporated is another installment in the saga of the most successful teen investigative detectives of all time. Scooby and the gang are back for fresh new adventures, new monsters, and a new generation of Mr. Jenkinses to unmask. If it wasn’t for these meddling kids, none of the other shows on this list would exist.

