The 15 Best Marvel Gift Ideas For 2022

It’s a good time to be a Marvel fan. Not only is the Marvel Cinematic Universe pumping out several movies and series a year, but there are plenty of great comics titles going right now, and fan artists are producing tons of amazing work. If you’re looking for a gift for a Marvel fan in your life, you have plenty of options! Yeah, you could just go with a DVD or a Funko Pop or two, but if you’re looking for something a little more creative, check out some of these ideas.

A comics anthology

Marvel comics can be tricky to jump into mid-series, since the stories are so sprawling, but luckily, Marvel publishes collected editions of many of its titles. You can visit your local comics shop for ideas, or check out these volumes.

Jane Foster: The Saga of The Mighty Thor

This volume collects the Mighty Thor comics, in which Jane Foster finds Mjolnir and takes up Thor’s mantle. It’s a perfect choice for someone who saw Thor: Love and Thunder and can’t get enough Mighty Thor.

Jonathan Hickman’s Secret Wars

In 2015, writer Jonathan Hickman reimagined the Secret Wars storyline from the ’80s, in which Marvel’s heroes duke it out on a patchwork planet called Battleworld. This volume is a perfect intro to Secret Wars for anyone who’s excited about the MCU adaptation coming in 2026.

Young Avengers

Considered one of the best Marvel graphic novels of all time, Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie’s Young Avengers run brings together America Chavez, Kate Bishop, Kid Loki, and other heroes to save the world from murderous doppelgängers of their parents.

Commissioned fan art

There’s a ton of great fan art out there—and luckily for your Marvel fan, a lot of artists do commissions for reasonable prices! This means that if your pal wants a hand-drawn portrait of Captain America, or a scene where Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark crosses the multiverse to hang with Riri Williams, you can hire a talented artist to draw it for them. Bonus: many artists do NSFW commissions.

To find a fan artist you like, you can search Instagram or Twitter for the hashtag #[character’s name]fanart and ask if they’re open for commissions. Or you can contact artists like these:

NatendoArt

Natalie, an artist based in Scotland, creates lovely anime-style pieces and is especially fond of Loki and Mobius. You can visit her Etsy shop here, or DM her on Twitter.

Scott Oakley

Scott Oakley offers personalized commissions on his Etsy shop.

Marvel branded accessories

Is your Marvel fan also a fashionista? Consider getting them a Marvel-themed accessory! There are lots of gorgeous purses, jewelry, and other pieces out there. Here are a couple of retailers to try first.

BoxLunch

BoxLunch sells tons of branded merchandise, including lots of Marvel stuff. Plus, they donate a portion of their profits to charity.

Hot Topic

Good ol’ Hot Topic is another option for the geeky fashion lover in your life.

Fan-made items

Some fan artists sell Marvel-inspired work as charms, T-shirts, lanyards, and other goods. You can search Etsy, Redbubble, or other sites for various Marvel characters, or check out one of these artists.

ArsTyrannus

ArsTyrannus sells adorably weird goods inspired by Marvel and other fandoms in her Etsy store.

TiredVirgo Art

Okay, so this artist only has a couple of Marvel-themed items, but their stuff is so gorgeous I couldn’t resist. You can check out their Redbubble page here.

An MCU art book

Marvel has been releasing keepsake books to go along with many of its films and series. Try one of these!

Marvel’s Loki: the Art of the Series

This book collects tons of concept art and interviews from the creators of Loki on Disney Plus.

Marvel’s WandaVision: The Art of the Series

Like the Loki art book, this WandaVision book also collects concept art and interviews.

Marvel’s Infinity Saga poster books

This series of three books, one for each phase of Marvel’s Infinity Saga, contains dozens of posters featuring Marvel heroes.

A photo with a Marvel actor

A photo op with a celebrity can be an incredible experience at a convention, but it’s not within everyone’s price range. If there’s a con happening in your area and you’ve got some money to burn, why not surprise your favorite Marvel fan with a ticket for a photo with their favorite Marvel actor? You can check sites like Celebphotoops.com to see which which actors are going to be at which upcoming cons.

A cosplay outfit

You know that scene in Parks and Rec where Ben Wyatt reveals that he’s always wanted a Batman costume, but he’s never allowed himself the indulgence? Don’t let your friend suffer in silence like Ben! Be the Tom and Donna in their life! If you suspect that they’d be down for cosplaying but they need a little nudge, then surprise them with the chance to become their favorite hero.

Cossky

Cosskey.com sells tons of cosplay outfits for Marvel characters and more.

Etsy

As always, Etsy.com offers tons of handmade cosplay costumes. Just search for a character’s name and the word “cosplay” to find some options. Be sure to check the seller’s ratings and selling history to make sure their stuff is high quality, though.

Happy shopping!

