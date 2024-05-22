The Best LEGO Technic Sets, Ranked by How Much They’ll Impress Those Construction Workers Outside

There’s a construction crew outside of your house! Look at their powerful muscles. Their can-do attitude. Their “all in a day’s work” toughness. How can you show them that you’re equally as capable? With these LEGO Technic sets, they’re sure to bring you on as foreman.

Before we get into the heavy machinery, let’s start off small … with the 6×6 All Terrain Tow Truck! This truck is so huge you’ll practically need a CDL license to drive this thing. Breathe it in. The sky blue body, blue as the collar as the shirt you put on to build it! The red crane for the blood pumping in your hard working veins. Those six big all-terrain wheels! And guess what? It comes with power functions that allow you to USE that crane on the back for all sorts of towing and winching purposes! Just drive it next to the construction site making motor sounds with your lips, and those workers are sure gonna respect you.

Now we get into the heavy machinery with The Rope Excavator! This big ol’ crane has a sweet claw on the end that’s sure to earn the respect of all the Toy Story aliens! The entire structure can be manipulated to your heart’s content, allowing you to use the excavator for all manner of LEGO construction projects. And like the Tow Truck before it, it has motorized functions! One of those construction workers drops his hammer? With the Rope Excavator, you can be on the scene to pick it up for him with the power of your LEGO crane. He’ll thank you for it.

What could be more thrilling the driving a big rig? The Mack Anthem is the biggest that big rigs get. It’s an anthem to the long highways! The icy roads! The truck stop bathrooms! And see that big old trailer on the back of it? Does it detach and open up? You bet it does! Worried about neighborhood ne’er-do-wells like squirrels breaking in stealing your precious goods? Those trailer doors lock! The good people of LEGO really thought of everything.

Despite its looks, the VOLVO L350F Wheel Loader is NOT a bulldozer. It is a wheel loader. I didn’t even know what a wheel loader was until this very moment! Show off the mysterious wheel loader to the neighborhood by driving it around via remote control! When your neighbors compliment it for the bull dozer they perceive it to be, shame them for their ignorance! And then use its totally sweet motorized front bucket to wheel load some pebbles around! That’ll show ’em!

Those stationary, skyscraper building cranes are cool. You know what’s cooler? Cranes that MOVE. The Mobile Crane MK II has mobile in the name! It’s got a sweet crane arm that’s totally motorized, so you can extend and retract it to your little engineer heart’s content. You can extend it over two feet into the air! Perfect for building the foundation of a LEGO skyscraper indeed! And what’s under the hood? A full-scale replica of a the famous V8 engine! With MOVING PISTONS. Again, who doesn’t love mobility?

Let’s put a pause on the terrestrial vehicles for a second and chart a course for unexplored waters. The Ocean Explorer will let us do just that! This seafaring monstrosity includes a helipad with a helicopter and a deep sea submersible on a crane! With this beast, you’ll be like mighty Poseidon! The waters of the kidney pool will be yours to command! 1327 pieces later, and any shipping crew will be happy to have you aboard! Just insist that everyone you meet calls you “Captain,” that’s sure to command their respect.

The Front Loader. Totally remote controllable. Totally wicked. This guy ranks so high on the list because it’s a great introductory LEGO set, for all those little minds that want to imagine themselves as heavy machinery operators! 1803 building block parts come together to form a drivable replica of a real deal front loader. Sure, 1803 pieces sounds like a lot, but it’s nothing when compared to the other monsters on this list. And speaking of monsters, look at those tires! Perfect for navigating over linoleum, hardwood, and wall to wall carpet! Nothing can stand in this beast’s way!

The Liebherr Crawler Crane is legit. It’s modeled after one of the most powerful cranes ever created. This model is equally dope. It’s nearly 40 inches tall! Taller than a medium-size dog! With its winch in your hand you could take it for walks around the neighborhood on its moveable treads! Obstacles in your way? Use this bad boy to pick up things as heavy as TWO POUNDS! That’s heavier than a newborn dog! Puppy in the road? Just move it. You don’t have time for such weak beings. The Crawler Crane is the real Man’s Best Friend.

This Flatbed Truck is big enough for a garden gnome to sleep on! You could load all manner of things onto its mighty motorized bed! A shoe! A freshly baked pie! A turtle! Or any of your other actual LEGO vehicles! It’s also able to transform into a catering truck, allowing you to deliver sweet treats to all! Just push it towards those construction workers with a peach cobbler strapped onto the flatbed! Assuming no one puts a steel-toed boot in it by mistake, they’re sure to thank you!

What even is a Bucket Wheel Excavator? It looks like some sort of Medieval torture device dreamed up by the Spanish Inquisition! Historical! This baddie’s motorized wheel can turn, and the whole structure can drive in two directions, forwards and backwards! It also features a moving conveyer built for hauling any dirt, rocks, or apostate human flesh that it manages to scrape up! How big is it? It’s only one of the biggest LEGO Technic sets ever made! And plus it even comes paired with a cute little LEGO vehicle! It’s like the Bucket Wheel excavator had a little four wheeled baby!

Cat (R) D11 Bulldozer is a classic bulldozer. Who doesn’t love a bulldozer? What the triceratops is to dinosaurs, the bulldozer is to construction vehicles. It’s iconic. Even Kindergarteners know it and speak of it in reverent tones! And this bulldozer? I’m sorry, wheel loader. This wheel loader is totally remote controllable! Drive it around! Bump it into the boot of a construction worker while he’s using the jackhammer! He’s sure to be so impressed that he’ll let you take over, I’m sure!

We’ve all seen one of these Motorized Excavators before. No construction site is complete without them! What the stegosaurus is to dinosaurs, the excavator is to construction work vehicles. People forget what they’re called, but they always recognize them. This machine is totally motorized, meaning that it can be driven around AND the shovel, cabin, and arm can all be moved via remote control! One you build it, this thing is basically hands free! Use it for all manner of household chores. Folding laundry. Fetching the remote. I bet you could do dishes with it if you practice enough!

The brontosaurus of construction vehicles, the Rough Terrain Crane is one of the biggest LEGO Technic sets on the market. And the biggest crane by far! Tremble at its earth-shaking power! The entire structure, including the wheels and cabin, is totally motorized. And this thing’s massive arm can extend to OVER THREE FEET. You could pick baby birds out of very small trees! Some call them bushes! And if you get tired of the crane (impossible) you can rebuild the structure into a Mobile Pile Driver that is ALSO totally motorized. This monster is made of 4057 LEGO pieces, making it perfect for both adults and big-brained kids.

Liebherr R 9800 Excavator is the T-Rexcavator of all construction vehicles. Marvel at it! This thing is easily one of the most complex LEGO Technic structures ever conceived! This baby is powered by 2 advanced Smart Hubs with 7 (YES SEVEN) motors and is so complicated that you need to download a whole phone app to operate it. With the LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app, you can use four different screens to drive it, operate the boom and bucket, and even play sound effects! You can also program it to execute pre-programmed movement sequences, so it can work all on its own. Just program it to drive to your local construction site and excavate the words “HIRE ME” into the dirt. Surely, at that point you’ll be overqualified.

