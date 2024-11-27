Best LEGO Dog Sets For 2024 (Ranked Worst To Best)

Do you wish that you had a cold, wet nose in your life? And I don’t mean the one your partner gets when they’re sick? No, I mean an actual fur child. A little dog to call your own. In this economy, who has the money to raise real kids? Now that I mention it, who has the money to raise a real dog? With a LEGO dog, you only have to make ONE purchase, as opposed to food and vet bills and dog day care etc. Seems like the fiscally responsible choice if you ask me. Here they are, the best LEGO dog sets for 2024.

15. LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Forest Animals

(LEGO)

Wait a minute… THIS ISN’T A DOG!? The LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Forest Animals may have an animal that LOOKS like a dog, even BARKS like a dog, but is decidedly not a dog according to biologists. Foxes are canines, so they’re kind of like dog distant cousins. Like wolves! Unlike wolves, these little dogs of the forest won’t rip you to shreds. If you want a true Dog of The Wild, then you gotta go with this set.

14. LEGO Creator Dog

(LEGO)

What kind of dog is the LEGO Creator Dog? I have no idea, and apparently neither does LEGO. It’s just… a dog? Maybe some kind of terrier? A spaniel? I’m not a dog show judge, I don’t know these things. Now the benefit of this generally dog-shaped dog is that it can turn into other non-dog shapes! Like a squirrel! Or a bear cub! Unlike regular dogs, this dog doesn’t need to chase squirrels. It was the squirrel, deep inside, all along.

13. LEGO German Shepard

(LEGO)

Awwwww this little LEGO German Shepard comes with its own waffle to play with! Or is that a suspiciously breakfast shaped frisbee? I cannot tell. Listen, I’m a big fan of German Shepards. Love ’em and their weird and totally unhealthy little back legs. But as far as LEGO Shepard sets go, the BrickHeadz set has this dog beat. Unless you’re into weird – I mean – exotic pets, that is. This dog can turn into a tarantula, the pet of psychopaths. And a cobra! The pet of… wait is that even legal? The pet of lawbreakers, that’s who.

12. LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Adorable Dogs

(LEGO)

The LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Adorable Dogs gives you three bang for your buck dogs! Tragically, these “adorable” dogs are some of the less adorable entries on this list. While all dogs are beautiful and worthy of love, the BrickHeadz dogs further down this list have these dogs beat when it comes to raw cuteness. But hey, at least there’s three of them! Three semi-cute dogs add up to one totally adorable dog, right? That’s dog math! Dog math is thing, just consider dog years!

13. LEGO BrickHeadz Saint Bernard Dog and Puppy Set

(LEGO)

The LEGO BrickHeadz Saint Bernard Dog and Puppy Set is totally adorable. Just look at these widdle Saint Bernard faces. You know they used to send these things out to look for avalanche victims with a little vessel of hot cocoa around their necks. If you get buried in the snow, this dog will not find you.

11. LEGO BrickHeadz Pets – French Bulldog and Puppy Set

(LEGO)

LEGO knew what they were doing with the LEGO BrickHeadz Pets – French Bulldog set. After all, The French bulldog is the celebrity dog of choice. Lady Gaga has like twelve. In fact, two of them were dognapped in a robbery. They caught the guys that did it though, and the dogs were returned.

9. LEGO BrickHeadz Pets Dalmatian Dog and Puppy Set

(LEGO)

Are there any fans of 101 Dalmatians in the room with us now? LEGO BrickHeadz Pets Dalmatian Dog and Puppy Set. This adorable pair is a perfect accessory for a Cruella DeVille costume. Or a fireman costume. Or a costume of a Dalmatian itself? That’s meta.

8. LEGO Brick Headz Poodles

(LEGO)

The LEGO Brick Headz Poodles set is for anyone who dreams to be a rich poodle owner, but find themselves sadly failed by reality. Luckily, the good people at LEGO have made LEGO poodles, so even the middle class masses can play at aristocracy! While these poodles have classic fluffy heads that make the breed so iconic, you sadly won’t be able to shave the rest of their hair to give them that little dandelion bulb at the tip of their tail. Turns out you gotta pay extra for that. Thousands of dollars extra. With a real poodle. And a real groomer.

7. LEGO BrickHeadz Pets German Shepard

(LEGO)

The LEGO BrickHeadz Pets German Shepard is the superior choice for a LEGO German Shepard set. I don’t mean to play favorites, but the GS easily one of the top dog breeds LEGO or non-LEGO. Smart. Loyal. Friendly. Fierce. They’re a better man’s best friend than most men. Or women. Or people, really. People can be mean for no reason. German Shepards are only mean if you try to sneak into their house at night. Then they’ll tear your throat out.

6. LEGO Friends Dog Grooming Car

(LEGO)

Tired of working for the man? Why don’t you start your own business in the lucrative world of mobile pet grooming? With the LEGO Friends Dog Grooming Car, now you can! This set includes an adorable dog-themed beach cruiser, along with two stylist minifigures. And look at these adorable do minifigures! One is a little dachshund with missing back legs! But he’s got little wheels to help him get around! Oh God this is gonna make me cry!

5. LEGO Friends Igloo Holiday Adventure

(LEGO)

You may not have the time, the money, the dozen huskies, or the sheer strength of will to compete in the Iditarod, but with the LEGO Friends Igloo Holiday Adventure set you sure can pretend that you do! While the igloos might technically be the highlight of this set, the real hidden gem is the included sled and dogs to pull it! MUSH!

4. LEGO Friends Doggy Day Care

(LEGO)

Every dog owner understands the pain of going on vacation and having to drop of Spot at the Pet’s Mart pet hotel. It’s a sad affair for everyone involved. With the LEGO Friends Doggy Day Care, you can play therapy that trauma away! Just look how happy these dogs are! They’ve got a pool! Hoops to run through! Plastic flowers to sniff! It’s paradise.

3. LEGO City Mobile Police Dog Training

(LEGO)

Do you sometimes wish that your lazy dog would pick itself up off the couch and get a job? With the LEGO City Mobile Police Dog Training set, you can hang out with dogs that have taken the initiative. This set includes a K-9 car complete with its own obstacle course in tow, a dog and puppy, and two handlers – one of whom reminds of Liam Neeson’s Good Cop character from The LEGO Movie. Nobody told me there’d be a celebrity here.

2. LEGO Friends Dog Rescue Bike Building Set

(LEGO)

Ya ever see a Lost Dog poster and think “if only I could be the one to find it, I’d be a hero.” With the LEGO Friends Dog Rescue Bike Building Set you can pretend to be a hero without ever having to leave the comfort of your own home! The good minifigures of the dog rescue set spend all their time on these dog bikes, combing the streets for lost dogs to deliver to distraught owners. It totally isn’t about the reward money, take your cynicism elsewhere.

1. LEGO Friends Dog Rescue Center

(LEGO)

The LEGO Friends Dog Rescue Center wins big points. It’s a 617 piece LEGO set dedicated to the noble pursuit of dog rescue. Looking for a home base for your mobile dog grooming of dog rescue bike sets? This is it. The set features a main building along with kennels for rescued dogs, and even a tree house! I didn’t know that dogs could climb trees! Or ladders for that matter! And it’s even got a little dog obstacle course, so you can rehabilitate dogs from the means streets and take them to the height of dog competition fame! It’s like a Horatio Alger rags-to-riches story, but with dogs!

