10 Best ‘League of Legends’ Champions for Solo Queue

The League of Legends meta shifts quickly, and some characters that were once top picks from the last patch might be obsolete in the next. As always, it’s best to play champions that you like, regardless of which ones are trending in the current patch.

But if you want to know which champions have the highest win rate for patch 14.3, here are the best ones per lane. If you’ve been playing these characters even before they became the new meta, then you’ll have a significant advantage in this current patch.

Best for Top Lane

Darius

If you use him right, Darius is a difficult champion to kill, even with your own hand. It also helps if you play him aggressively since he deals good damage over time. The only downside is if Darius is banned from your game because of how powerful he can be. Even if he doesn’t have buffs in patch 14.3, he’s still a classic pick for top lane.

Garen

If you’re trying to get a grasp of top lane, Garen will always be a good pick for beginners and lower-level players. He’s extremely durable and difficult to kill, and he’s also a good champion in the early game.

Ilaoi

Illaoi‘s range has gone from 800 to 925, which might not look like much but is significant for any top lane players. This optimized Illaoi’s damage-trading abilities in the current patch, and she’s also a friendly pick for those who are beginners in the top lane.

Best for Jungle

Nidalee

Nidalee and her E skill have been buffed in patch 14.3. Her AP (ability power) ratio increased by 8.5%, and her attack speed increased by 10%. You can expect her to show up in higher Elo, but she’s still a difficult champion to master for lower-level players.

Nocturne

For both newer and seasoned junglers, Nocturne is still one of the best picks for a jungler in the 14.3 meta. Nocturne can help you accomplish the objectives and clear your jungle quickly. All you need to do is focus on farming without being interrupted. His W helps him gain attack speed and block other champion abilities for 1.5 seconds, which is frankly a headache for any of your enemies.

Master Yi

Because of the Kraken Slayer Buffs, Master Yi has become a stronger jungler in patch 14.3. The buff for Kraken Slayer can help Master Yi deal additional 140–310 physical damage on hit, based on his current level. This allows for faster clears in the jungle and makes him a heavier hitter during this patch. If you want to climb the ranks as a jungler during this patch, then consider playing Master Yi.

Best for Mid Lane

Aurelion Sol

Love him or hate him, Aurelion Sol is definitely the best mid lane champion out there, regardless of what tier you’re in. With additional buffs in patch 14.3, it almost feels unfair to play against him. His mana requirements in this patch have been decreased for his Breath of Light and Astral Flight abilities. Even with Riot’s adjustments, Aurelion Sol still feels extremely overpowered.

Twisted Fate

Twisted Fate is a great champion pick for mid lane in this patch. He received major buffs in patch 14.2 which are still up, including his additional attack damage buffs on his Wild Cards ability and increased critical strike multipliers on his Pick a Card and Stacked Deck abilities.

Best for AD Carries

Miss Fortune

Not only is Miss Fortune easy to play, but she’s also a very good champion to climb with due to her simple gameplay. Despite having an easy kit, she’s also highly banned across all ranks. Just purchase Hubris for Miss Fortune as soon as you can for bonus attack damage.

Vayne

Vayne is a good bottom lane champion, but she’s a technical champion to play. She may not be the best champion during the laning phase, but she stands out in the late game as a duelist. Vayne is also powerful in team fights with her hits, but she’ll need to be under the protection of her team.

Best for Support

Maokai

It doesn’t matter that Maokai was nerfed, because the changes had little to no effect on how strong he is as a support. Not only is he a good tank support that can quickly shred enemy HP, but it’s hard to escape him once he does his R and Flash combination.

Senna

Senna mains are practically AD Carries in Support cosplay. But Senna is still a support, and she’s great for poking enemies with her Q. Additionally, her Q also heals herself and her allies. If you want a champion that can deal consistent damage while providing healing for your teammates, Senna should be your go to champion.

