Musically-inclined actor Jack Black is one of the most popular comedy actors of the last twenty years. He’s been in over 70 films, and many of those were huge box office hits. That said, because he worked almost exclusively in comedy (and apparently under Paramount Pictures) during the ’00s and ’10s, some of his movies didn’t age well. Others were even panned at the time by mainstream audiences. However, for every few bad movies, he starred in classics that hold up pretty well today (in varying degrees) and still entertain us. These usually leaned into his interest in music, being one’s most authentic self, and making movies. Here are (in my opinion) some of Jack Black’s greatest hits:

School of Rock (2003)

This is not a ranked list, but School of Rock would be at the top if it were. So, here we are. Recently kicked out of his band and desperately needing a job, Dewey (Black) pretends to be a qualified substitute teacher at a rich elementary school. After sharing his favorite musicians with the class, he ditches the curriculum and teaches the students how to find their inner musicians. This movie isn’t just wildly entertaining but also shows that rock is for everyone and always has been.

Bernie (2011)

This movie was one of those random Redbox movies I picked up based on the cast alone, and now it’s one of my favorite Jack Black movies. Based on actual events, this dark comedy tells the story of the most popular person in a small town, Bernie, who befriends the most hated woman, Marjorie (played by Shirley MacLaine). After Marjorie’s body is found and Bernie is accused of murder, the citizens of Carthage come to his defense. The movie (even in the opening credits) cites Skip Hollandsworth’s 1989 Texas Monthly article Midnight in the Garden of East Texas.

Currently, it’s free with Ads on YouTube, so please watch this.

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

While I’m a SharkTale apologist, I decided to skip it for the better film Kung Fu Panda. Here, I’m considering the main trilogy. This action-packed adventure is loved by many children and adults alike. Black plays lazy panda Po, who dreams of becoming a kung fu legend. When a new force threatens his homeland, he journeys to train under Master Shifu and join the five legendary warriors. If you want to learn about the cultural and philosophical inspirations of the movie, Iron Widow author Xiran Jay Zhao did a great video on the film.

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

Unlike Kung Fu Panda, this entry is a blanket to all Tenacious D movies, concert movies, etc. Made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, the real comedy-rock duo formed in 1994. After appearing on HBO’s Mr.Show (with Bob Odenkirk and David Cross), they starred in Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny. This musical comedy is a fictitious origin story in which they must journey to find a guitar pick belonging to Satan that will allow them to become legends of rock.

As of 2022, Tenacious D released four albums and announced a summer tour for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the day of Trump’s 2017 inauguration, Tenacious D performed The Government Totally Sucks for the first time in years.

Be Kind Rewind (2008)

When Jerry (Black) accidentally erases all the Be Kind Rewind rental store videos, he and his friends grab a camera and get creative by making 20-minute remakes starring themselves. This movie is an underrated, heart-warming classic. Plus, it stands out in a unique way, considering how this type of film-making took off with the advent of YouTube and even TikTok. Both of which, he’s found a new audience under the moniker Jablinski Games.

