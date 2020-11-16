comScore

Everyone’s New TikTok Obsession Is … Jack Black?

By Rachel LeishmanNov 16th, 2020, 12:15 pm

Jack Black in School of Rock

Finding your favorite person to watch on TikTok can be a journey, but recently, everyone seemed to become obsessed with one person in particular: a little unknown user who goes by the name of Jack Black. Tenacious D front-man and comedian Jack Black.

Throughout the pandemic, Black has taken to posting more online to keep spirits up, and it’s been a fun journey of weird bits and songs because that’s what you’d expect from the comedian. Now, his TikTok account is filled with game reviews (he loves Five Nights at Freddy’s) and dancing on what I assume is a skating ramp in front of a trampoline?

But last night, the one that started to make the rounds was Jack Black singing about chicken wings and attempting to eat a chicken wing (with a bone) in one bite.

@jackblackWing♬ original sound – Jack Black

Today, there’s a new one making waves online: Jack Black dancing to “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

@jackblackChallenge accepted♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） – Cardi B

Never did I think I’d see Jack Black in a speedo doing the “WAP” challenge. Actually, who am I kidding? Of course, that’s something that Jack Black would do.

Honestly, it’s about time that people are coming back around on Jack Black. For a while, it seemed like he would be the romcom actor we deserved. Starring in movies like 2006’s The Holiday, fans thought that this could take him from being a comedic sidekick to the lead he should have been all along. Alas, it didn’t stick, and his career of late has been fun roles in things like the Jumanji movies, as well as Goosebumps.

But if his TikTok account is what makes Hollywood look at Jack Black and think to themselves, “Huh, what if we got Jack Black to star in this movie,” I’ll take it.

Twitter also shared the Jack Black love.

Anyway…

(image: Paramount Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!