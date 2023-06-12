Harry Styles has been in the public eye for over a decade now, first as a member of One Direction and then as a solo artist, but in recent years, he has also dabbled in acting, appearing in a handful of movies—some of them pretty good, too. Here are the best Harry Styles movies, ranked from worst to best:

4. Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller film directed by Olivia Wilde and written by Katie Silberman. The film stars Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and KiKi Layne and was released in September 2022. It follows a young couple, played by Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, living in an experimental commune in the 1950s. The commune is led by a charismatic leader, Chris Pine, who begins to exhibit strange behavior.

Pugh’s character then becomes increasingly uneasy and starts to investigate, only to discover that the something more sinister is going on. There were mixed reviews about the film, many praising Pugh and Pine’s performances. However, even though it was Styles’ first major role in a film, his performance was not well-received by critics. Additionally, there was much controversy surrounding the film’s cast—with reports of on-set bullying and poor treatment of the cast and crew. Despite all of this, Don’t Worry Darling still earned about $83 million worldwide.

3. Eternals (2021)

Eternals is a 2021 Marvel film based on the Marvel Comics beings of the same name. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao and stars an ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Barry Keoghan. The film follows the Eternals, a race of super-powered beings created by the Celestials, who have been living among humans for millennia.

When they are forced to reveal their powers to save humanity from their enemies, the Eternals must work together to protect the planet. Harry Styles did a cameo during the first post-credits sequence as the character Eros, also known as Starfox. His character is also an Eternal who is the brother of Thanos. While little can be gleaned from Styles’ brief appearance, it’s still exciting to see where his journey into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) might take him.

2. My Policeman (2022)

In My Policeman, Styles plays Tom Burgess, a gay policeman who marries a schoolteacher while having a relationship with his partner. The film is set in England in the late 1950s, a time when homosexuality was illegal. The story revolved around how Burgess and his partner, Patrick (David Dawson), must keep their relationship a secret from the public and Burgess’ colleagues. Things eventually fall apart, and the film ends with the two men going their separate ways.

My Policeman is a heart-wrenching drama that explores the struggles of being in a relationship that society does not accept. Styles’ performance is touching and sincere, making this one of his best films to date. While the film was overshadowed by all the hullabaloo surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, it is still a must-watch for any Harry Styles fan.

1. Dunkirk (2017)

The 2017 Christopher Nolan film Dunkirk is not only one of the best Harry Styles movies, but also one of the best war films in recent years. The story follows the evacuation of British troops from the beaches of Dunkirk, France during World War II. Harry Styles plays a small role as a soldier named Alex, but he still manages to make an impact in his limited screen time.

As expected from Christopher Nolan’s works, Dunkirk is an incredibly well-made film with great attention to detail. The acting is top-notch, the cinematography is beautiful, and the tension is palpable throughout. It’s a must-watch for any fan of Harry Styles or war movies in general.

Other notable Harry Styles “films”

Harry Styles also featured in some documentaries during his stint in One Direction and as he became a solo artist:

One Direction: This Is Us (2013)

One Direction: This is Us is a 2013 documentary film about English-Irish boy band One Direction. The film follows the group on their Take Me Home Tour from April to December 2012, in promotion of their second studio album, Take Me Home (2012).

The film was directed by Morgan Spurlock and produced by Simon Cowell, Adam Milano, and Ben Winston. It chronicles the beginning of One Direction from 2010 when they competed as individuals on The X Factor to their international success following the release of their debut album, Up All Night (2011).

One Direction: Where We Are – The Concert Film (2014)

One Direction: Where We Are – The Concert Film is a 2014 concert documentary film about English-Irish boy band One Direction. It was directed by Paul Dugdale and produced by Jim Parsons. The film documents the band’s Where We Are Tour in 2014. It was released in cinemas on October 11, 2014 and grossed $15 million.

Harry Styles: Behind the Album (2017)

The Behind the Album documentary gives fans an intimate look at the creative process behind Harry Styles’ self-titled debut album. The film features never-before-seen footage of Styles writing and recording the album, as well as exclusive interviews with producer Jeff Bhasker, engineer Tom Elmhirst, and co-writer Tyler Johnson.

