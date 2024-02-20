Here’s Some Amazing ‘Loki’ Fan Art to Brighten Your Day (or Depress You)

Loki season 2 ended with a shocking twist. Some fans loved it, others hate it—but damn, did it spawn some amazing fan art.

At the end of Loki season 2, Loki destroys the Temporal Loom that weaves the multiverse into a single timeline. After it’s destroyed, the timelines begin to die, and Loki takes it upon himself to revive them with his magic. At the end of the series, he sits on a throne at the heart of Yggdrasil, powering the multiverse with his magic. Marvel dubbed Loki’s new incarnation “God Loki,” and artists everywhere took note.

Our Desiré Medlen already did one fan art roundup after the series finale, but there’s been plenty more art since then, so here are even more stunning drawings!

Some works of art focus on Loki himself, trapped on his throne for all eternity. As he touches each timeline, it glows green with his magic. There’s a sad beauty to all these drawings, which highlight Loki’s power and his loneliness.

Other works highlight Loki’s sacrifice, dooming himself to eternal loneliness in order to save his newfound friends. All through the series, Loki says that he wants friends instead of a throne, and it’s tragic that he ends up with the exact opposite.

This next one, by the artist derderlife, might be my favorite. Mobius sits alone at the Time Variance Authority, eating a slice of pie under a mosaic depicting Loki in the World Tree. It’s so melancholy! And look at that incredible detail on the mosaic.

As a bonus, here’s a little Loki/Good Omens crossover by Alice Rovai! These two shows were not kind to fans, let me tell you. Things have been rough.

Other artists got a little more experimental with their work. In this drawing, by the_libellula, God Loki meets his Marvel Comics counterpart. They both carry the title “God of Stories,” and they both have ties to the multiverse, but you can immediately see how different the two characters are.

This work, by Nan Lawson, was briefly available as a print, but they sold out pretty quickly. Check out the impressionistic style, as Loki makes his way to the throne he never wanted.

Finally, here are a couple of drawings that depict Loki’s long-term life in the tree. In one, his hair grows to his ankles as he sits on the throne. In another, he’s slowly consumed by Yggdrasil itself. It’s interesting that both artists depict him sleeping—although it’s hard to imagine what else he could do on that throne.

