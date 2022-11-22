The Game of Thrones series may have ended years ago, but some of us still crave everything Westeros—especially around the gifting season. To be fair, the fandom has had a resurgence with the new House of the Dragon show just wrapping up its first season, not to mention author George R. R. Martin continually teases us with the release of the sixth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series that the shows are based on. Much like the Night King, it feels like the fandom that will live forever.

Because of the show’s immense popularity, there seems to be an endless amount of GoT-themed merchandise on the market; finding the right gift can be daunting. If you are looking for a present for a Game of Thrones fan (or maybe creating a handy wish list of your own), we collected some of the best ideas from around the Seven Kingdoms (also known as “the internet”).

Decor

We are adults, we can have nice things covering our homes. Thankfully, there are several decor options with the GoT fan in mind.

1. Funko Pop Vinyls

I know not everyone enjoys these little creatures, but I (like many others) have fallen under the spell of the black-eyed dust collectors. There are so many GoT options, you could probably fill an apartment with them. There are many, many characters to choose from along with the most adorable plastic dragons ever made.

2. Collectibles

There are also several kinds of more intricate collectibles to pick from, such as show-accurate figures, bookends, and puzzles you can put together for display. The Khaleesi in your life would love some dragon eggs.

3. Wall Art

On official channels, you can get wall plaques or a decal of the Iron Throne itself. Etsy also has lots of interesting art and collectibles inspired by the series.

Clothing

4. T-shirts

There are a million super cool GoT t-shirts available. You can take your pick of quotes (like “Hodor”) or images of your favorite character (like my queen Rhaenyra). Many retailers sell GoT shirts, including the official Warner Bros. store, Hot Topic, and Box Lunch.

5. Fancy Stuff

Although the t-shirts are cool, sometimes you want something a little different. Both Hot Topic and Warner Bros. have interesting options. My favorites are this Targaryen sigil top and the replica of Rhaenyra’s waistcoat.

Games

When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. If you want to play something a little less high stakes, try one of these Thrones-themed board games.

6. Monopoly

Only available on Amazon, Monopoly’s GoT-ified version is for those who wish to travel the King’s Road.

7. Risk

If you seek the Iron Throne, this version of Risk might be the right move.

8. A Game of Thrones strategy game

For a unique game experience, there is this GoT board game. Once you play the game a few times, you might want to add on the expansion pack.

Jewelry

9. House sigils

For the fan who has a favorite family, there are plenty of House-themed jewelry items. It seems like dragon and wolf items are everywhere.

10. Replicas

Maybe you want more than just an inspired piece of jewelry. With replica items, you can crown your own Queen in the North or name someone Hand of the King.

Housewares

11. Cheese boards

With the holidays coming up, many of us will be hosting more people in our homes. To help someone set up a sweet charcuterie board, give them an amazing cheese board to start with.

12. Blankets

They say fire cannot kill a dragon, but being cold might. Keep warm with a GoT throw blanket.

13. Drink accessories

From coffee mugs to pint glasses, there are a lot of different ways for fans to enjoy their drinks. Don’t forget to check out Etsy for unique coaster sets.

Books

14. A Song of Ice and Fire

Currently, there are five books in the main series that inspired Game of Thrones. There are also historical stories, like those in Fire & Blood that inspired House of the Dragon. If your GoT fan already has all of those, then the graphic novel version might be a good alternative.

15. Companion cookbook

Combining geekery and cooking is literally a dream come true. With A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook, you can eat just like your favorite characters do. I mean, I want to know how good Sansa’s favorite lemon cakes tasted.

16. Coloring book

Coloring books are not just for kids anymore. Get one of the intricate and detailed Game of Thrones coloring books for grown-ups.

Get crafty

Instead of spending money, you can always try to craft a lovely gift for someone (or yourself).

17. Art

Making a unique piece of fan art as a gift can be something very special for the recipient. Even if you don’t have a lot of talent, the various family crests are easy enough to replicate. Trust me, I painted a huge replica of the Stark direwolf on a canvas that hangs over my fireplace and people think I actually paid money for it.

18. Relax like a queen

If you are into making bath bombs, candles, or soaps, there are tutorial videos and instructions to alter the crafts into something more GoT-related. The dragon egg is more versatile than you may have previously thought.

19. Needlework

There are a ton of low-cost or free crafting patterns that would appeal to fantasy fans. From needlepoint works with GoT quotes to crocheted dragon egg bags, dragon scale hand warmers, and knitted characters and animals, you can find a pattern at your talent level and make something special.

