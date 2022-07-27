The 3 Best Female Characters in ‘Dragon Ball Z’

Although Dragon Ball Z is dominated by the likes of powerful fighters such as Goku, Vegeta, and their friends, there are plenty of characters in the background who don’t get a lot of love. There aren’t many female characters in DBZ, but there are three who stand above the rest as the most noticeable, and many of them play a big role in the story.

Here are the best female characters in Dragon Ball Z.

Chi-Chi

The wife of Goku and the daughter of the Ox King, this rough and tough martial artist started life as a timid and shy girl. As she grew up alongside Goku, Chi-Chi became more aggressive, and often prone to fits of rage. She’s something of a nagging housewife trope in DBZ, but she runs deeper than that. Chi-Chi is shown to love Goku and her sons with an affection that is immeasurable. She cares for Goku when he contracts the Heart Virus and worries about her sons Gohan and Goten when they are both in danger. Despite her strictness, Chi-Chi cares a lot about her family, and it is exemplified in almost every appearance she has.

Bulma

The daughter of the Capsule Corporation’s founder, Dr. Briefs, Bulma is a genius inventor whose work has helped the cast of DBZ many times over. Her most notable invention is the Dragon Radar, which is used to track down the Dragon Balls every time the main characters need to make use of them in the series. Bulma eventually ends up marrying Vegeta and having Trunks, who later appears in the series as Future Trunks to warn the group of the approaching Androids.

Android 18

This antagonist originally appears alongside Androids 17 and 16 when they activate in the Android Saga. Though very dangerous, these Androids end up eventually turning around a new leaf when the DBZ main cast saves them from the clutches of bio-Android Cell. Android 18 ends up marrying Krillin and having a daughter, alongside him, named Maron. She finds Krillin’s seriousness and straightforwardness refreshing and given that Krillin’s last love interest had left him out to dry, this was a match made in heaven for the two of them.

