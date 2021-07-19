New Dune Posters Have the Internet Thirsting for Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, and More

New character posters for Dune have upended the internet. While some are here for the power couple that will be Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, others are here for Jason Momoa and his cool-looking scars. And others, like me, are here for Oscar Isaac doing what he does best: looking amazing while sporting salt and pepper curls and a beard that even the gods would envy.

And before we dive into our favorite tweets, here’s a little info about the epic series.

Dune is based on the best-selling science fiction series by Frank Herbert. It tells the story of a noble’s son whose world is turned upside down just as he makes his home in a new world filled to the brim with a coveted export. Denis Villeneuve, known for directing Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, is set to be the director. And the screenplay is written by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, and Eric Roth.

It stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, James Brolin as Gurney, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Stellan Skarsgård as The Baron. And according to the posters, Dune will hit theaters and HBO Max on October 22.

Here are our favorite reactions to the Dune posters, from Oscar Isaac to Jason Momoa and more!

Are you of the “I’m watching #Dune for Timothée Chalamet” generation or the “I’m watching Dune for Oscar Isaac” generation? Or are you just watching for Zendaya? — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz (@lizziethat) July 19, 2021

okay i get it zendaya’s serving in the dune poster but…. have you seen oscar isaac????? WHERE ARE MY CO-DILF LOVERS AT HELLOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/OkdBLINlxp — divine (@filmsbyanya) July 19, 2021

New #DuneMovie posters are out! This one is my favorite. pic.twitter.com/edywSvapTZ — Dune Sietchposting (@Sietchposting) July 19, 2021

GOOD FUCKING MORNING TO OSCAR ISAAC’S GLORIOUS DUNE BEARD pic.twitter.com/rNXSSiFZ1h — mary jane • tin can man brainrot (@mswalkertalker) July 19, 2021

where’s the oscar isaac dune poster slamming credit card on table aggressively — fi (@cupidhypocrite) July 19, 2021

As if I’m not hot enough with this infernal muggy weather but they released the Dune posters and Oscar Isaac what the fuck — grace v (@gmtvarley) July 19, 2021

Then there are those that love Zendaya (and the lead Timothée Chalamet):

timothée chalamet and zendaya is such a perfect duo, i can’t wait for dune pic.twitter.com/5Pz6j0yVtX — adham (@adhamtingz) July 19, 2021

zendaya is coming to serve as chani kynes in dune pic.twitter.com/VgPgmxJRQu — imaan (@dayapeters) July 19, 2021

zendaya as chani in dune will become a cultural reset!!☝ pic.twitter.com/McDCEktduV — Dani✨Planet Daya (@afrodayassiren) July 19, 2021

Pick your Monday motivation, Timothee Chalamet is Paul or Zendaya is Chani #Dune pic.twitter.com/cwxopFCDRw — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) July 19, 2021

me when I see zendaya in dune pic.twitter.com/JKiCYSPexS — rina. (@FILMRRYAN) July 19, 2021

And we can’t forgot the thirsting over Jason Momoa (which transformed into people realizing he’s in the movie in the first place):

With the caveat that I have not read “Dune,” I can’t look at this poster without thinking that Jason Momoa’s character really wants you to know that he’s a Regular Human Bartender. pic.twitter.com/DUTwfkwdos — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) July 19, 2021

Jason Momoa is going be in the “Dune” movie….. pic.twitter.com/YDm0LnPTAD — |ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER (@blissfullrenee) July 19, 2021

Jason Momoa starring in the Dune movie — Amy Jones (@AmyLJones101) July 19, 2021

zendaya timothée chalamet oscar isaac and jason momoa in dune it’ll definitely be the end of me — mar☽ (@drewsjosten) July 19, 2021

