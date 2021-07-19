New Dune Posters Have the Internet Thirsting for Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, and More

comScore New Dune Posters: Thirst for Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, More

By Lyra HaleJul 19th, 2021, 5:18 pm
 

Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto on Dune poster.

New character posters for Dune have upended the internet. While some are here for the power couple that will be Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, others are here for Jason Momoa and his cool-looking scars. And others, like me, are here for Oscar Isaac doing what he does best: looking amazing while sporting salt and pepper curls and a beard that even the gods would envy.

And before we dive into our favorite tweets, here’s a little info about the epic series.

Dune is based on the best-selling science fiction series by Frank Herbert. It tells the story of a noble’s son whose world is turned upside down just as he makes his home in a new world filled to the brim with a coveted export. Denis Villeneuve, known for directing Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, is set to be the director. And the screenplay is written by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, and Eric Roth.

It stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, James Brolin as Gurney, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Stellan Skarsgård as The Baron. And according to the posters, Dune will hit theaters and HBO Max on October 22.

Here are our favorite reactions to the Dune posters, from Oscar Isaac to Jason Momoa and more!

Then there are those that love Zendaya (and the lead Timothée Chalamet):

And we can’t forgot the thirsting over Jason Momoa (which transformed into people realizing he’s in the movie in the first place):

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.