Our Favorite Tweets About the Dune Trailer

So sandy! So wormy!

By Chelsea SteinerSep 10th, 2020, 5:51 pm

Earlier this week, the first trailer dropped for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic science fiction novel Dune. The highly anticipated film features grand production values, a star-studded cast, and some dazzling cinematography.

But like many trailers for serious epics, there was still plenty of humor to be mined from this earnest trailer. I mean, were we really supposed to just look at those sandworms and NOT compare them to buttholes? We’re only human, goddammit! And were we really supposed to see Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac and not call them daddy? What do you want from us, Dune trailer?!

The Dune trailer also comes to us at a deeply weird moment in history, where everything is literally on fire. The skies are a burnt orange and an evil dictator threatens us all. Honestly, if someone discovered some sandworms slithering around in the Nevada desert I feel like we’d just shrug our shoulders and re-post the “this is fine” meme.

And speaking of memes, Dune is no stranger to internet comedy. There is already a wealth of memes based on David Lynch’s 1984 cult film starring Kyle MacLachlan.

Luckily the internet felt the exact same way. So because we really need it today, here are the funniest tweets about the Dune trailer:

What did you think of the Dune trailer? Are you a fan of the book or are you, like me, just here for the memes? Let us know in the comments!

(image: Warner Bros.)

