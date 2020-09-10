Our Favorite Tweets About the Dune Trailer

Earlier this week, the first trailer dropped for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic science fiction novel Dune. The highly anticipated film features grand production values, a star-studded cast, and some dazzling cinematography.

But like many trailers for serious epics, there was still plenty of humor to be mined from this earnest trailer. I mean, were we really supposed to just look at those sandworms and NOT compare them to buttholes? We’re only human, goddammit! And were we really supposed to see Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac and not call them daddy? What do you want from us, Dune trailer?!

The Dune trailer also comes to us at a deeply weird moment in history, where everything is literally on fire. The skies are a burnt orange and an evil dictator threatens us all. Honestly, if someone discovered some sandworms slithering around in the Nevada desert I feel like we’d just shrug our shoulders and re-post the “this is fine” meme.

And speaking of memes, Dune is no stranger to internet comedy. There is already a wealth of memes based on David Lynch’s 1984 cult film starring Kyle MacLachlan.

get you a man who can do it all pic.twitter.com/ls7p0ATdCX — Dank Dune Memes (@DankDuneMemes) January 25, 2020

dress for the job you want pic.twitter.com/aHAuYVjNos — Dank Dune Memes (@DankDuneMemes) May 11, 2017

Luckily the internet felt the exact same way. So because we really need it today, here are the funniest tweets about the Dune trailer:

Something I forgot to mention about the #DUNE trailer yesterday: Christian Bale looked absolutely unrecognizable as the sandworm: https://t.co/udbg27eLbb — Jack Butler (@jackbutler4815) September 10, 2020

Thrilled to announce my newest gae design project, and so pleased to share my very in-depth knowledge of Planet Dune with you all. pic.twitter.com/Ka1Ns8iWfu — Sasha Sienna (@SiennaSasha) September 10, 2020

This Dune trailer is amazing. Look at how composed the shot is. pic.twitter.com/iyvb1FpkdA — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 10, 2020

wow Dune looks amazing pic.twitter.com/dHwqgkMEEo — C H I L I (@heyitschili) September 10, 2020

Dune looks insanely beautiful pic.twitter.com/PYXVsmCfn4 — Carlton Doom (@CarltonDoom) September 10, 2020

Really loved this part in the Dune trailer pic.twitter.com/GsFf4dOHMn — Kyle Loury (@cavemanriff) September 10, 2020

Dune gonna be the best movie of 2020 pic.twitter.com/eMlMuBiFI3 — Damo (@DamoLovesMovies) September 10, 2020

Am I doing Dune right? pic.twitter.com/jNDJIRHXCE — Stephen McCormack (@NotNotStephen) September 10, 2020

New dune movie looks crazy pic.twitter.com/BxmIFcqKyw — A (@AntMan23259486) September 10, 2020

I lost my shit watching the Dune trailer when Paul said his famous line from the book pic.twitter.com/d17jQ9hCO7 — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) September 10, 2020

Loved the Dune trailer! pic.twitter.com/yBpLVXVHGu — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 9, 2020

Product placement in the DUNE trailer was a little weird pic.twitter.com/zsrKT77n6M — paige (@BonerWizard) September 10, 2020

dang that Dune trailer looked great, so excited pic.twitter.com/LREb1ZO9hF — ❰ ẋ ❱ (@ProjectENDO) September 10, 2020

loving the new dune trailer pic.twitter.com/0BhdG1sK7O — ℂ (@kariwave) September 10, 2020

What did you think of the Dune trailer? Are you a fan of the book or are you, like me, just here for the memes? Let us know in the comments!

