Count Dracula has been an icon of horror since his debut in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel. Considered the original vampire, the Transylvanian Count is well-known for his accent, his shape-shifting abilities, and his predilection for feasting on the blood of young women.

All these features and more have created a timeless character whose story is newly adapted and reimagined in various forms of media almost every year. This year alone has given us the horror comedy Renfield, and the straight-up horror film The Last Voyage of the Demeter. These vast variations in genre can make it hard to judge which Dracula adaptations are truly the creme de la creme. Still, we welcome you to peruse our selections of the best Dracula movies ever made.

10. Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1968)

Dracula Has Risen From His Grave was the sequel to the Hammer Horror Dracula film starring Christopher Lee. Though less critically acclaimed than its predecessor, it was well-liked by audiences, who made it Hammer’s most financially successful film. Still, it’s remembered fondly by fans of Hammer Horror on the whole, mostly thanks to solid performances, decent directing, and good gore.

9. Van Helsing (2004)

This film is not a faithful adaptation of Dracula, nor of any of the other Gothic horror stories it references. However, Van Helsing is a fun over-the-top action film with horror elements, steampunk aesthetics, automatic crossbows, and shirtless Hugh Jackman. What more could you ask for? The vampire masquerade is a fun scene that’s full of great costumes, and the reveal in the mirror is an image that stays with you. Not a good film, necessarily, but a fun one.

8. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I know, I know, Hotel Transylvania is barely an adaptation of Dracula. But I consider it a love letter to the Hammer Horror monsters and a well-made animated family film on the whole. Besides, considering Dracula was going up against Abbott and Costello in his first few years on film, this movie is hardly a break from form. While Adam Sandler’s version of Dracula gets much more obnoxious and hypocritical in later films and shows, I do think that he is genuinely trying to be a good father in this first film and has some moments of sincerity. It’s also funny how the movie acknowledges that the monsters of generations past aren’t really scary anymore.

7. Horror of Dracula (1958)

Horror of Dracula was Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee’s first film together as Count Dracula and Van Helsing—respective roles that they would return to time and time again. This film has two great actors in leading roles, a stellar score, and perhaps the best death scene for Dracula in any medium.

6. Dracula (1931)

The first Dracula film produced in sound made him an icon from the start, mostly thanks to Bela Lugosi and his hypnotic stare. What’s especially interesting is the fact that there is a near identical Spanish version, with Carlos Villarías in the title role; the two productions were filmed at the same time on the same incredible sets, with one crew filming during the day and the other at night. Both are classics and are well worth a watch.

5. Dracula: Pages From a Virgin’s Diary (2002)

Dracula: Pages From a Virgin’s Diary isn’t a traditional narrative movie but more of an arthouse film that was inspired by the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s adaptation of Dracula. Unfortunately, the dancing can get lost amongst the arthouse techniques, but this is one of the most unique Dracula films, reframing the vampire as a demonized “foreigner” and exploring how female sexuality was seen as monstrous in the age of Victorian repression. Maven of Eventide, one of the great Vampire media critics of YouTube, has a solid review and breakdown of this film that I highly recommend.

4. Nosferatu (1922)

Probably the most influential piece of vampire media apart from the original novel, Nosferatu was the film that made sunlight lethal to vampires. (Highly ironic considering this was an unauthorized adaptation that almost became a lost film.) It’s also probably one of the most influential films to come out of the German expressionist movement in silent film, to the point that it’s been remade by Werner Herzog and Robert Eggers (though Eggers’ version is still in production). Even better, the movie is in the public domain, meaning you can watch it for free whenever you like.

3. Blacula (1972)

Don’t let the name fool you: The first Blaxploitation horror film is not a parody, but a sincere effort that explores being Black in law enforcement. I might be mistaken, but Blacula may be one of the earliest versions of “vampire finds out their lost love has been reincarnated into a modern woman,” a trope that would come to dominate the vampire genre and many future adaptations. Blacula himself is an African prince who was turned by Dracula after speaking against the slave trade (which, if it weren’t for the whole bloodsucking thing, would make him probably the most heroic character in the franchise). I feel this character and film paved the way, not just for future Dracula adaptations, but for films like Candyman (1992).

2. Count Dracula (1977)

This BBC version of Dracula is likely the most faithful to the novel. The are a few changes: Lucy and Mina are sisters here, two of Lucy’s suitors are merged into a single character, and a couple of scenes were omitted/streamlined, but this is the best adaptation of the story as a whole.

1. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

This is probably one of the most well-known adaptations of Dracula, especially by fans of Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves, Gary Oldman, and Anthony Hopkins. Despite the title, Bram Stoker’s Dracula is not the most accurate adaptation, borrowing the “reincarnated lover” trope from Blacula. This, as well as many other changes to Lucy, Mina, and most of the characters, make Francis Ford Coppola’s film controversial, especially among fans of the original novel. However, there’s something beautifully melodramatic about everything in this film, from the costumes to the sets to the script. It will stay with you long after the sun rises.

These films don’t feature Dracula as a character, but Dracula’s Daughter (1936), The Brides of Dracula (1960), Twins of Evil (1971), The Hunger (1983), and Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) are all excellent vampire stories that reference or are connected to the legacy of Dracula.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Columbia Pictures / American International Pictures / Universal Pictures / CBC)

