Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ is Finally in Production! Here’s What We Know

Director Robert Eggers has become known for his haunting and atmospheric films, including The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman. Eggers has proven himself a master at bringing legend and folklore to life with lush visuals and innovative filmmaking, and he’s now at work on his next endeavor: a reimagining of the classic vampire film Nosferatu.

Surprisingly, though, Nosferatu was actually one of the first films Eggers set out to make. Nosferatu was originally announced in July 2015, shortly after the release of The Witch. However, the film has experienced multiple delays and setbacks over the years, leading Eggers to make his other films The Lighthouse and The Northman in the meantime.

As of March 2023, though, filming for Nosferatu has commenced in Prague, so we don’t have to wait too much longer to finally experience it.

Here’s everything we know about Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu!

Nosferatu plot: What is Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu about?

Eggers’ film will be the second remake of the 1922 silent German film of the same name. The original Nosferatu, in turn, was an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s gothic masterpiece Dracula.

The plot of Nosferatu takes some major elements from Dracula. Thomas Hutter is sent to Transylvania to visit Count Orlok, who’s interested in buying property in the German town of Wisborg. Soon after Hutter arrives at Orlok’s castle, though, he starts to suspect Orlok is a vampire, and sure enough, Orlok begins to feed on the people of Wisborg—including Thomas’s wife, Ellen.

Nosferatu cast: Who is in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu?

Nosferatu will include several actors who have established relationships with Robert Eggers, making this movie a treat for fans of Eggers’ previous films.

Bill Skarsgård will star as Count Orlok, a.k.a. Nosferatu. Skarsgård is no stranger to horror, having previously played Pennywise in It, and Keith in Barbarian.

Willem Defoe (The Northman) will play Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz, Lily-Rose Depp (The King) will play Ellen Hutter, and Ralph Ineson (The Witch, The Green Knight) will play Dr. Wilhelm Sievers.

The cast will also include Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter; Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding; Emma Corrin as Anna Harding; and Simon BcBurney as Herr Knock.

Due to the film’s years-long delay, two actors dropped out of the project. Harry Styles was originally slated to play Thomas Hutter, while Anya Taylor-Joy signed on to play Ellen Hutter. However, neither actor is involved in the project any longer.

Nosferatu release window: When is Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu coming out?

There’s no release date for Nosferatu set yet. However, since the film is now in production, we could see a release window as soon as 2024.

(featured image: Film Arts Guild)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]