2022 was a big year for comedy films. Comedy is one of the most flexible genres; it tends to thrive best when paired up with another genre to add further depth and plot, as the films on this list will show. This year’s best comedy movies range from holiday comedies to rom-coms to funny family and children’s films. As expected, Disney, DreamWorks, Universal Pictures, and Pixar dominated the family and animated comedy sub-genres this year.

However, Apple TV+ also earned a spot on the list for its comedic twist on A Christmas Carol. Meanwhile, Channing Tatum proved that comedy is his niche, with two of his films topping the genre this year. There were also a couple of surprises as the horror-comedy genre seemingly made a comeback this year, and there were some unique and hilarious meta-films that stood out. Here are the 10 best comedy films of 2022, ranked to the best.

10. Spirited

(Apple Studios)

Spirited premiered on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022, after a limited theatrical release on November 11. Just the fact that Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell lead the cast already promises that Spirited will be a comedic dream. The film is a modern musical reimagining of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol and sees the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) attempt to change an “unredeemable” Clint Briggs (Reynolds) by giving him a Christmas Carol experience. However, the Ghost of Christmas Present finds the mission hits too close to home and begins to think he’s the one who needs a change. Spirited is a fun holiday flick that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It puts a unique spin on an overused premise, while also capturing Ferrell’s and Reynolds’s comedic genius. Octavia Spencer adds her musical prowess to the film, which occasionally suffers due to fledgling musical and dance sequences.

9. Minions: The Rise of Gru

(Universal Pictures)

Minions: The Rise of Gru premiered on July 1, 2022, and marks the fifth installment in the Despicable Me franchise. The film is a prequel to Minions and Despicable Me and follows the tale of how a young Gru (Steve Carell) befriended the Minions and delved into the world of villainy. Minions: The Rise of Gru isn’t the best installment in the franchise but it does bring back the shenanigans of the Minions who, no matter how silly they get, are so unbearably lovable. Meanwhile, Carell, as always offers a strong vocal performance as Gru, and the film is pure, unbridled fun and joy.

8. The Bad Guys

(Universal Pictures)

The Bad Guys premiered on April 22, 2022, and is a funny, family-friendly, and heartfelt comedy. This animated film has a twist, though, as it focuses on rather unconventional protagonists: a gang of notorious animal criminals about to pull off their biggest heist yet. However, the job requires them to become “reformed” in the eyes of society. The Bad Guys features intriguing animation, a brilliant star-studded voice cast, and a charming—albeit predictable—tale of a group of reluctant and unlikely heroes. It isn’t necessarily a ground-breaking or overly sophisticated film, but it is good, light-hearted fun that will appeal to all ages.

7. Bros

(Universal Pictures)

Bros premiered on September 30, 2022, and is one of the few gay rom-coms to be produced by a major studio. The film, which features an all-LGBTQ+ cast, follows Bobby Lieber (Billy Eichner) and Aaron Shephard (Luke Macfarlane), two men who think they aren’t ready to settle but who can’t deny the electric attraction between them that makes them desire a deeper relationship. Bros is a very representative rom-com and delivers well on both romance and comedy. It is hilarious, charming, vulgar, and ultimately very entertaining. The only problem is that it struggles to be wholly inclusive, often sidelining the most marginalized groups of the LGBTQ+ community and occasionally verging on stereotypes.

6. The Lost City

(Paramount Pictures)

The Lost City premiered on March 25, 2022, and brought viewers the dream comedic duo of Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock. The film follows Loretta Sage, a reclusive widow who writes best-selling romance novels centered on Dr. Angela Lovemore and her romantic interest, Dash McMahon. When Sage is kidnapped while promoting her latest book, dimwitted model Alan (who portrays Dash on Sage’s book covers and is desperate to be her hero) sets off to rescue her. What follows is an absolutely hilarious jungle adventure. The overused hidden treasure plot isn’t anything special, but Tatum and Bullock play off of each other so well that they elevate the film tremendously. As a result, The Lost City is enormously fun, delightful, and charming. It is one of those rare rom-coms that truly has you rooting for the destined couple.

5. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

(Lionsgate)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a delightful, satirical action-comedy starring Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal. Cage plays himself in the film, though he is an uninspired version of Nic Cage struggling to stay relevant in Hollywood. When he meets superfan Javi Gutierrez (Pascal), it sets Cage on a wild, unexpected journey that will inspire him and teach him about friendship and family. Ultimately, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is hilarious, filled with clever Cage references, and isn’t afraid to poke fun at its star and the films typical of his career. However, it also has a surprising heart buried within, and the bromance between Cage and Pascal is pure gold.

4. Dog

(United Artists)

Dog premiered on February 18, 2022, and started the year off strong with its comedic road trip premise. The film sees Jackson Briggs (Channing Tatum) reluctantly embark on a road trip to bring Lulu, a dog scarred from war, to her owner’s funeral. Dog is an unexpected delight that contains many laugh-out-loud moments as well as several scenes that deliver a sharp emotional punch. Tatum is hilarious as ever as a clueless, wannabe playboy who causes far more trouble than Lulu does. Meanwhile, Lulu steals the show in every scene she is in and brings attention to the little-known fact that war dogs can also suffer from PTSD. At times, the tone is uneven and the film sometimes veers into a stereotypical portrayal of war, but it is a rare comedy that evokes both laughs and tears while teaching viewers something along the way.

3. Hocus Pocus 2

(Disney Plus)

Hocus Pocus 2 landed on Disney+ on September 30, 2022. The long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1993 comedy follows the Sanderson sisters—Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy)—as they return to Salem with an even more vigorous ambition to be all-powerful and stay forever young. Hocus Pocus 2 is one of the rare sequels that manages to live up to and potentially even exceed the classic original. The film is filled to the brim with nostalgia, Halloween spirit, comedy, and a touch of emotion. Midler, Parker, and Najimy step back into their roles as the Sanderson sisters as if no time has passed at all and they are as kooky, endearing, and hysterical as ever.

2. Bodies Bodies Bodies

(A24)

Bodies Bodies Bodies premiered on August 5, 2022, and demonstrates just how well comedy and horror mesh when done right. The film follows a group of privileged young folks whose get-together devolves into chaos when a dead body forces all of their secrets and insecurities to the surface. Bodies Bodies Bodies is an impeccably cast, over-the-top comedy-slasher film that is both hilarious and intriguingly cynical. It is a sharp, witty, unpredictable, and nuanced dive into the digital world and the habits, friendships, and perspectives of Gen Z.

1. Turning Red

(Pixar)

Pixar’s Turning Red is an animated coming-of-age comedy that premiered on March 11, 2022. The film follows Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), an awkward, boy band-obsessed 13-year-old who suddenly finds herself afflicted with a condition that transforms her into a giant red panda. Turning Red is an absolutely hilarious film. Not only does the giant red panda lend chaos and humor to the story, but human Mei Lee and her friends add a whole different level of humor by painfully reminding every adult viewer what it was like to be a cringy 13-year-old. In addition to humor and nostalgia, Turning Red is a touching story about a young girl learning to embrace herself regardless of what the rest of the world thinks. It’s funny, family-friendly, and boldly feminine, making it a particularly unique and powerful comedy.

