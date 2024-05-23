The Best Anime Merch & Gifts for 2024

Is your favorite Otaku turning one year older? They do that every year! 2024 is no different! How will you celebrate their nth trip around the sun? How about with one of these anime merch gifts?

Maybe this was the year your little Okatu finally sat down and watched all of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden INCLUDING the filler—no easy feat. Celebrate their dedication with this Neon Akatsuki Cloud! Its hazy red light makes it unclear whether it’s day or night, making for the perfect hallucinatory setting for further anime binges. It’s like being under a genjutsu every time you turn it on!

The cloud also comes in a deep blue color, giving it a serene quality that doesn’t scream “we’re going to stay up all night watching anime until our eyes are is red as this cloud.” Maybe that’s the healthier choice? You might want to consider it; don’t be an enabler. Or do. No judgement.

Even diehard Otakus have to stop watching anime to eat sometime. And we all know what they’re hungry for! This Straw Hat Ramen Bowl is the perfect gift for your famished anime lover. Why eat instant ramen out of the regular plastic bowl when you could eat it out of Luffy’s hat!? It’s a no brainer! And no, the Straw Hat bowl is not plastic! It’s ceramic, the classiest sort of bowl there is! And lookie! It even comes with a One Piece wooden spoon and chopsticks!

Everyone’s favorite faceless ninja is now a Funko Pop! The Kakashi Sensei Funko Pop is totally adorable and features our collective sensei charging up a Chidori blast. And look! He even has his mask down to reveal his Sheridan eye! That’s how you know this little dude means business. If your Otaku is not a fan of Kakashi, there are plenty of other anime Funko Pops available for purchase. Literally every main character from modern hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer to classics like One Piece and Full Metal Alchemist. But if they really aren’t a fan of the best character in Naruto, are they even an anime fan at all? I don’t think so, and therefore they deserve NOTHING.

What’s inside this backpack? Books? Games? A small, sleeping demon child? The Tanjiro Wooden Box Backpack can hold it all! This accessory is perfect for school days, European backpacking trips, and cosplay! Your Otaku has a younger, backpack sized sibling? They can carry them around inside! How adorable! The backpack is 100% polyester, making it easy to clean. It’s also wear and tear resistant, making it perfect for journeying through the woods while hunting for demonkind.

Does your Otaku have enemies? People that need to be taught a lesson? Zorro’s Swords may be the perfect solution! These replica blades are modeled after the swords carried by One Piece’s soon to be World’s Greatest Swordsman. Each sword is 41 inches long, and the whole set comes with a sweet display mount to store the blades on the mantlepiece, earning the respect of anyone who enters your Otaku’s home. Worried about your Otaku accidentally hurting themself while attempting Zorro’s Three Sword Style? Worry not! These blades aren’t sharp. They’re also safe to put in your mouth! No lead paint! Because you know your Otaku is gonna try.

Even the most solitary of Otaku needs something to cuddle up to from time to time. The Pochita Plushie can be that something. Just look at this adorable little guy! Such admiration in those eyes! He’s sure to become your Otaku’s heart just like he did for Chainsaw Man‘s Denji. This Pochita plushie is nine inches tall, making him perfectly huggable size. He’s made out of soft cotton, and he is just chock full of stuffing, making him all the more squeezable. And look! He even has a little handle on his back so he can be carried on the go!

It’s not #gojover. Your Otaku should know that better than anyone. Prove that Gojo’s spirit lives on with this honestly sick Satoru Goji Hoodie. It’s 100% polyester, wrinkle resistant, and comes in a variety of sizes. The hoodie comes in four different designs all featuring Satoru (even though design C is arguably the coolest), each one with an entirely different vibe. Your Otaku not a fan of Satoru? That bit of blasphemy aside, the hoodie is also available with a design featuring Jujutsu Kaisen’s big bad, Sukuna—to intimidate one’s enemies, naturally.

This Death Note Sweater goes unironically hard. Featuring the face of Death Note’s anti-heroine Misa Lisa, this fashion conscious sweater is sure to impress. And who’s that peering out of the side of sweater? It’s our favorite Detective L! And best of all, that douche Light Yagami is nowhere to be found! My favorite aspect of the sweater is the retro style with which the characters are rendered, like something out of an old PS1 game! While marketed towards women, this sweater is going to look phenomenal on people of all genders. Its comfy fit makes it perfect for lounging around at home, but it’s stylish enough for a night out.

If there’s one thing I know about Otakus, it’s that they are creatures of comfort. They prefer warmth of their bed, illuminated by the soft glow of a laptop open to Crunchyroll. Add to the coziness with this Nezuko blanket! It’s a soft, comfy flannel blanket that comes in variety of different sizes: 50” by 40”, 60” by 50”, and 80” by 60”. For all sizes and shapes of the Otaku that you love! They wrap themselves in it during anime watching sessions! They could wear it like a cape around the house in lieu of actual clothes! They could throw it over the sofa to show off their Demon Slayer decor to guests! The possibilities, my dear, are endless.

What if your Otaku is tired of being an observer of anime and wants to become a creator? With this How to Draw Anime Book, their animator dreams can become a reality! The book features simple “how to draw” tips for creating characters, including facial features, body proportions, and emotional expressions! It’s perfect for beginners and more seasoned artists who want to explore a new medium. After finishing this book, MAPPA is sure to be banging on the door of your Otaku with a job offer.

Look at this adorable Cat Purse! Which anime cat is it? Could it be the adorable talking kitty from Kiki’s Delivery Service? Or maybe it’s the black cat from Sailor Moon? Yes and yes! It could be any cat your Otaku’s heart desires. It’s got a soft, plush body and an adjustable shoulder strap to complement any outfit, and is big enough to carry an iPhone, sunglasses, wallet and other accoutrements at the same time/ It’s even big enough to carry a kitten. A cat within a cat! How infinitely precious!

Maybe your Otaku is a fan of the greatest comedy/battle shoju/ecchi/social commentary anime ever conceived? Kill La Kill! Allow them to immortalize their love of the show with this Ryuko anime figure! The nearly seven-inch figurine comes with its own scissor blade! So cool! Not a fan of Ryuko? (Criminal.) That’s okay! We all have different tastes, even if some people’s tastes are uninformed and wrong! Good Smile makes other figurines, including Yoko from Gurren Lagann and Faye Valentine from Cowboy Bebop. If your Otaku isn’t a fan of those two classic anime heroines either, are they even into anime at all?

No Face from Spirited Away may have traumatized your Otaku at a young age with his penchant for eating every living thing in sight! But this No Face lamp can help your Otaku work through all of that trauma! Look at the adorable little No Face sitting on a quaint log. Why, he wouldn’t eat a fly! He looks like a character out of My Neighbor Totoro. And what’s that he’s holding? Some adorable little forest creature, who obviously trusts No Face enough not to eat it! The No Face lamp is a perfect little night light by which to watch anime, and will keep your Otaku safe from any spirits going bump in the night. Ahhh the little lamp bulb even looks like some kind of curious forest streetlight he’s sitting under! How cute is that?

If you (impossibly) didn’t see anything that you think would work for your little Otaku on this list, you can also check out this list of anime gift ideas from 2023! It doesn’t matter that it’s from a year ago; no one’s gonna know. Just make sure that you don’t buy your Otaku something that you already bought for them before. That would be embarrassing for everyone involved.

