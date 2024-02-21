This Fan Art Celebrates ‘Hazbin Hotel’s Most Fascinating Character

All episodes of Hazbin Hotel season 1 are now streaming on Prime Video, and the show has attracted a devoted fanbase. One of the most intriguing characters in the series is Alastor—and the fan art proves it.

Hazbin Hotel focuses on Charlie Morningstar, the daughter of Lucifer and princess of Hell. Charlie decides to run a rehab clinic for sinners who want to try for a spot in Heaven, but when she asks for Heaven’s support, she gets a rude awakening: Adam and his legion of exorcists are planning a mass extermination in Hell, starting with Charlie and her friends.

Throughout season 1—and the pilot episode, which is available on Youtube—Charlie finds a dubious ally in Alastor, the famed “Radio Demon” and a powerful overlord in Hell. Even though he helps Charlie and the others, Alastor seems to be on no one’s side but his own, and even his soul is owned by an even more powerful demon behind the scenes.

With his striking character design and masterful voice performance by Amair Talai, Alastor has quickly become one of the show’s most popular characters. Here’s some of the best fan art we’ve found!

Let’s start with an adorable picture of Alastor and Hazbin’s housekeeper, Niffty! We don’t know how these two first got to know each other, but their dynamic is great. Alastor’s smile is often plastered into place as a way of controlling people, but when he’s with Niffty, his happiness seems genuine.

Speaking of Alastor’s besties, here’s a collection of sketches of Alastor with Rosie, another overlord and one of the residents of Cannibal Town. Alastor has some pretty serious rivalries going with other overlords and demons, but with Rosie, he’s a cupcake. Notice the stitches over his mouth in the top right corner of the sketch: There are fan theories that his smile has been forced on him by whoever owns him.

Here’s a Valentines Day themed picture, with a delicious deer carcass for Alastor to devour!

In one scene, Alastor dresses up like a nun to show Charlie how trustworthy he is. Fans loved it!

Here’s a cute one, just because:

This drawing, set to music, showcases Alastor’s sinister side, with his demonic form looming over him.

Here’s another one that plays with Alastor’s demonic shadow.

There’s no particular theme to this one—it’s just really well done:

This one might be minimalist, but I couldn’t resist including it. Look at that tiny Alastor looking to get some crab!

Finally, this last one pays homage to one of the most arresting moments in the series. Alastor, having nearly died at the hands of Adam, tries to get ahold of himself as he longs for freedom from whatever deal he made with his mysterious owner. Look at those tortured eyes.

Is there more great Alastor fan art to come? No doubt! Hazbin Hotel season 2 is on its way, and although it doesn’t have a release date yet, you just know Alastor is getting up to something.

