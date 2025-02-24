‘Berserk’ chapter 380 release date, confirmed

Japanese mangaka Kentaro Miura’s Berserk is a harrowing but poignant masterpiece. Although Miura is no longer with us, the manga is still ongoing, and Berserk chapter 380’s release date is now confirmed.

Recommended Videos

Spoilers for Berserk manga

Created by Miura, Berserk is one of the most influential dark fantasy stories of all time. Many popular series like Dark Souls and Dragon’s Dogma were influenced by the manga, which in itself also takes influence from European fantasy. The story follows a lone mercenary named Guts who sets out to take revenge on the ‘Band of the Hawk’ leader Griffith, who betrayed Guts and his comrades for demonic powers. Casca, mercenary and lover to Guts, also teamed up with Guts on their quest for revenge.

As said by Game Rant, Chapter 380 of Berserk is set to come out on February 28th, 2025. Details about this chapter are still limited, but details will come as they are revealed. Berserk as a series has always dealt with a somewhat inconsistent schedule, as hiatuses were fairly common back when Miura was alive. This had turned into a kind of running meme among the Berserk fanbase, though it seems like manga production is currently in good shape.

The passing of Miura was felt around the anime and manga world, with many fans and artists paying their full respects. According to Crunchyroll, authors such as George Morikawa of Hajime no Ippo fame, Chica Umino (March Comes in Like a Lion), and Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail) all paid their dear respects to the late mangaka.

You can read the Berserk manga on Dark Horse’s official website with payment.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy