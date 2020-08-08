Republican Candidate Attacks Raunchy Video From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

If you’ve been online this week, chances are you’ve come across the music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single, “WAP”. The raunchy, sex-positive anthem has already garnered nearly 40 million views in the 48 hours it has been on YouTube. Directed by Colin Tilley, who brought us Nicki Minaj’s iconic “Anaconda” video (and many more) the video features Megan and Cardi swanning about a huge mansion while spitting some hilariously filthy verses. It may already be August, but the song is a much needed summer jam in these trying times.

One man who wasn’t amused by the song is Republican congressional candidate James P. Bradley. Bradley, who is running against popular democratic incumbent Rep. Ted Lieu in CA-33, took time to tweet his displeasure over the song, which he says he “accidentally” heard. Sure, Jan.

Secondly, while I personally take offense to the lyrics and messaging of this song, I absolutely respect her 1st Amendment right to make it.

Also surprised that twitter doesn’t mind this kind of free speech but has a problem with conservative free speech. — James P. Bradley (@BradleyCongress) August 7, 2020

Ah yes, it’s not the deadly pandemic or the economic collapse that voters are worried about, it’s a raunchy rap song. Finally, a republican with his finger on the pulse of the real issues! Bradley’s misogynoir-laced petty complaint is akin to someone whining that their soup is cold while the restaurant is on fire. Get a grip, Broseph.

Of course, rap music has always been a popular cultural target for the Right, dating back to 1990 when popular group 2 Live Crew were hit with obscenity charges.

But it wasn’t just republicans. Democrats like Tipper Gore (wife of former VP Al Gore) founded The Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC), which was formed in 1985 and is responsible for the Parental Adivsory stickers that graced the covers of albums that featured violent, drug-related, or sexual themes. The group released a list of offensive songs, known as the “Filthy Fifteen”, which featured hits from Prince, AC/DC, Twisted Sister, Madoona, Cyndi Lauper, and more. All of these songs are now positively tame when compared to modern music.

After being called out for his puritan views, Bradley responded on Twitter:

I’m calling out Atlantic Records, Warner Bros and YouTube for making this type of music available for today’s youth without any safeguards or advisory notices because it empowers pedophiles, perverts, and degenerates through the resultant sexualization of children. — James P. Bradley (@BradleyCongress) August 8, 2020

Um, the only person connecting this song to the sexualization of children is you, Bradley. And what does your opponent Ted Lieu have to do with any of this? The way he is reacting, you would think Lieu dropped a verse on this track or something. Bradley is nothing but a smug misogynist racist hack, whose Twitter feed is filled with insults against these rappers, Colin Kaepernick, and other prominent people of color.

Twitter saw right through his BS and quickly read him the riot act:

The line I found most disturbing is “grab em by the p*ssy.” https://t.co/FLx5FwrvZb — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) August 7, 2020

yeah lets bomb more countries and kick out asylum seekers and make sure kids don't get free lunch, that's what the lord truly loves. don't forget who you work for. — Liza Treyger (@GlitterCheese) August 7, 2020

Just watched the video … accidentally, playa? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ewGTP8vNCW — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 7, 2020

You heard it,accidentally? You’re a 🤡🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/r0EDyfdGF6 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 7, 2020

James P Bradley can’t handle women being in charge of their own sexuality. https://t.co/Q5ZA2mLsiT — Kat Moore (@inabluefog) August 7, 2020

James P. Bradley is what happens when white boys are raised to believe that the bullshit of the white heteropatriarchy allows them to pretend that policing everyone's non-conformance to their preferred power structures is somehow God's work. https://t.co/AU5By2fbgI — Amy (@amytenbrink) August 7, 2020

james p. bradley really logged onto the internet and acted surprised that people would rather hear megan thee stallion talk about her immaculate wap then listen to racists discuss whether poor people should have rights or not https://t.co/ryEP0vwPeM — meg thee stallion stan account (@toiIetsnake) August 7, 2020

People are dying — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) August 7, 2020

But you defended @realDonaldTrump boasting about sexually assaulting women by grabbing them by the #WAP and brushed it off as “locker room talk.” You’re cool with a racist WHITE MAN talking about #WAP, but Black and Latino women make you want to pour holy water in your ears? https://t.co/7TG84baxG9 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 8, 2020

(image: screencap/YouTube/Cardi B)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com