Republican Candidate Attacks Raunchy Video From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Forget the pandemic! Women are out here rapping erotically!

By Chelsea SteinerAug 8th, 2020, 4:50 pm

If you’ve been online this week, chances are you’ve come across the music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single, “WAP”. The raunchy, sex-positive anthem has already garnered nearly 40 million views in the 48 hours it has been on YouTube. Directed by Colin Tilley, who brought us Nicki Minaj’s iconic “Anaconda” video (and many more) the video features Megan and Cardi swanning about a huge mansion while spitting some hilariously filthy verses. It may already be August, but the song is a much needed summer jam in these trying times.

One man who wasn’t amused by the song is Republican congressional candidate James P. Bradley. Bradley, who is running against popular democratic incumbent Rep. Ted Lieu in CA-33, took time to tweet his displeasure over the song, which he says he “accidentally” heard. Sure, Jan.

Ah yes, it’s not the deadly pandemic or the economic collapse that voters are worried about, it’s a raunchy rap song. Finally, a republican with his finger on the pulse of the real issues! Bradley’s misogynoir-laced petty complaint is akin to someone whining that their soup is cold while the restaurant is on fire. Get a grip, Broseph.

Of course, rap music has always been a popular cultural target for the Right, dating back to 1990 when popular group 2 Live Crew were hit with obscenity charges.

But it wasn’t just republicans. Democrats like Tipper Gore (wife of former VP Al Gore) founded The Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC), which was formed in 1985 and is responsible for the Parental Adivsory stickers that graced the covers of albums that featured violent, drug-related, or sexual themes. The group released a list of offensive songs, known as the “Filthy Fifteen”, which featured hits from Prince, AC/DC, Twisted Sister, Madoona, Cyndi Lauper, and more. All of these songs are now positively tame when compared to modern music.

After being called out for his puritan views, Bradley responded on Twitter:

Um, the only person connecting this song to the sexualization of children is you, Bradley. And what does your opponent Ted Lieu have to do with any of this? The way he is reacting, you would think Lieu dropped a verse on this track or something. Bradley is nothing but a smug misogynist racist hack, whose Twitter feed is filled with insults against these rappers, Colin Kaepernick, and other prominent people of color.

Twitter saw right through his BS and quickly read him the riot act:

