‘Belligerent idiots’: Trump’s cabinet pick blatantly blasts MAGAs and the president-elect

“Belligerent idiots,” “outright Nazis,” “cowards,” and “bootlickers.” A certain Trump cabinet pick had strong words to describe the supporters of the administration responsible for his nomination. But who is the mystery pick in question? A man who thinks tap water turns kids gay. A man who once deposited the corpse of a bear cub in Central Park. A man who sawed off the head of a dead whale and tied it to the roof of a car. Mr. Brain Worm himself: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

And I can’t believe I’m writing this, but for once I agree with him.

In an X post made by Republicans against Trump, whose political views are obvious from the name, the organization shared recently uncovered audio from a podcast featuring RFK Jr. where the man goes off against the MAGA crowd and its figurehead. Apparently, RFK Jr. developed a taste for Trump’s bootleather, considering he’s now licking them himself.

In response to Trump’s nomination, Kennedy praised the president-elect for his “leadership and courage” on X before waxing on about the opportunity to bring together the “greatest minds” of multiple fields, unaware of the fact that he himself isn’t one of them. RFK intends to release the HHS from the “smothering cloud of corporate capture” and make Americans “once again the healthiest people on Earth,” even though Americans never were in the first place. He followed up his historic nomination post with one featuring him playing with crabs. As far as we know, no whales were harmed on that particular beach visit.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your leadership and courage. I'm committed to advancing your vision to Make America Healthy Again.



We have a generational opportunity to bring together the greatest minds in science, medicine, industry, and government to put an end to the chronic… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 14, 2024

When it comes to comparing Donald Trump to Hitler, RFK Jr. is hardly the first. Literal Neo-nazis have endorsed the president elect, including NSC-131 founder Chris Hood, a white supremacist who believes that Trump will help “preserve and improve” the circumstances of race separatists. Donald Trump’s longest serving chief of staff John Kelly has also compared Trump to Hitler, thankfully in a negative light in this case. A wannabe autocrat himself, Trump has dreamt of filling the fuhrer’s Hugo Boss shoes, saying “I need the kind of generals Hitler had” in a private conversation at the White House.

Trump’s rhetoric around immigrants and political opponents express a similarly fascist sentiment. Trump has referred to his political enemies as “vermin”, “scum,” and “garbage.” Trump has called migrants “animals” who bring “contagious disease” with them and are “poisoning the blood” of the country, the last statement drew a Trump/Hitler comparison from the Biden campaign. Trump’s most vehement supporters share their leader’s rhetoric, one of whom took to Truth Social to tell immigrants “we are coming for you,” followed by the hashtags #MassDeportation and #PackYourBagsIllegals in reference to Trump’s plans for military-assisted “mass deportation” of the undocumented.

While RFK Jr. isn’t the first (and won’t be the last) person to draw comparisons between Trump and Hitler, it’s sad to see him glad-handing the president-elect and his staunchest supporters. At the end of the day, RFK Jr. is a politician. A brain worm riddled, conspiracy spewing, gay tap water-fearing politician, but a politician none the same. As a politician, he’s gonna do what politicians do: smile in your face, and talk BS behind your back. If only he had the guts to do it the other way around.

