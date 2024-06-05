‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Expected To Tackle Bold Themes

A reimagining of the popular ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bel-Air has established itself as one of the marquee shows on streaming service Peacock.

Based on Will Smith’s topsy-turvy journey from West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of South Los Angeles, the show received a season 3 renewal announcement from Peacock while it was midway through the second season in March 2023. The third season will premiere on the streamer on August 15, with three episodes premiering at the launch, after which the series will have a new episode debuting every week.

Jabari Banks will be back as Will, and Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Simone Joy (Lisa Wilkes), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), and Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) are all expected to be a part of season 3. New additions to the cast include Vic Mensa and Alycia Pascual-Peña, who will play the roles of Quentin and Amira, respectively.

Bel-Air hasn’t shied away from tackling topics like racial tension and culture shock so far, and fans can expect the writers to explore those areas further. The gentrification of South L.A. is expected to be a major theme in season 3, which is probably going to add an extra layer to Will’s story of attempting to fit in and make it big in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the country.

Series director, creator, and executive producer Morgan Cooper added her perspective to what the fans can expect from the plot:

“The vibe really sets the tone for Will’s first Bel-Air summer: Three months to shine, explore and make moves under the LA sun,” read Cooper’s statement. “In season 3, Will’s ready to level up his way, even if it means going against the grain of what’s expected. His potential is limitless, but he still has a lot to learn. Morgan Cooper’s statement on Bel-Air season 3

While a trailer for season 3 is not out yet, Peacock released nine first-look photos back in May to give audiences a glimpse at what to expect.

Bel-Air has been one of the more sought-after series in recent years, and at a point there was a bidding war between Netflix, HBO Max, and Peacock for the streaming rights, with Peacock eventually emerging as the winner. The series more than repaid the faith, as its debut season shattered the streaming service’s records, becoming the platform’s undisputed most-streamed original series.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bel-Air are available to stream on Peacock, in case fans want a refresher before season 3 arrives in August.

