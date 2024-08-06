Why Are Courteney Cox’s ‘Scream 3’ Bangs Infamous, but Not Winona’s?

Gale Weathers hasn’t been butchered in any of Ghostface’s outings yet, but her haircut certainly was. And if Courtney Cox’s infamous bangs still inspire memes over two decades later, it’s only fair Winona Ryder catches heat, too.



To walk it back, Gale Weathers became a quick fan favorite upon her introduction in 1996’s Scream as the no-nonsense reporter with a secret heart. Over the course of six movies, we watch her ruthlessly strive for her career goals, take on the nonstop barrage of Ghostfaces, and navigate the ups and downs of her relationship with Dewey (David Arquette). She’s the only original character to appear in all of the Scream movies, making her worthy of the final girl moniker just as much as Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell). And it’s because of all this that her Scream 3 bangs continue to live on in infamy.

David Arquette (Cox’s co-star and former husband) took credit for the idea, summing it up as “Betty Paige gone bad.” Both he and Cox have poked fun at the look over the years, adding to the countless memes and “what were they thinking?” posts already occupying the internet. But Gale is far from the first character to rock the “baby bangs.” Lydia Deetz also did it in 1988’s Beetlejuice but without any pop culture prosecution.

Lydia Deetz beat Gale Weathers to baby bangs

If you’ve seen the Scream movies as many times as me, it’s hard not to see the similarities between Gale Weathers and Winona Ryder’s “utterly alone” teenager. Their hair is almost identical in color, length, and style, right down to the choppy bangs. Yet, Lydia Deetz became a fashion icon, and Scream 3 Gale became a meme. Why? Well, it probably comes down to their lifestyles.

Lydia is a goth teenager trying to express herself in a world that misunderstands her. Her grungy makeup, black dresses, and lacey veils pull from the best of goth and punk fashion. By contrast, Gale Weathers is a grown woman with a demanding job. Her wardrobe is stocked with bright, monochromatic suits and A-line skirts. So, while the bangs highlight Lydia’s uniqueness, they just look like a mistake on Gale.

If we want to go deeper than we probably should when talking about bangs, ageism may also come into play here. Ryder was only 17 years old when she played Lydia, whereas Cox was 36 in Scream 3. So, while Lydia’s haircut is the epitome of young rebellious expressionism, Gale isn’t afforded the same consideration. Nope. When a thirty-something woman chops her bangs like that, people see it as a cry for help, not individuality.

Honestly, it’s amazing how the same haircut can generate two very different responses based on the aesthetic and lifestyle of the person wearing it. If there’s anything to take from all this, it’s a lesson in perspective. Perhaps if Scream 3 touted Gale’s haircut as the result of a rebellious reporter challenging beauty standards, we wouldn’t even be having this ridiculous discussion. Maybe the bangs just needed a better backstory.

All jokes aside, it will be interesting to see if the discourse changes when Winona Ryder reprises her role in the Beetlejuice sequel. The trailer for Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice proves Lydia’s style, including her trademark hair, hasn’t changed. Gale’s infamous bangs haven’t returned, but they won’t be forgotten. They made their pop culture stamp–for better or worse.

