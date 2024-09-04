Say his name three times and you can bring home the ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ popcorn bucket!

Can’t wait to head back into the Neitherworld with Lydia Deetz? Now that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is hitting theaters, fans are getting our favorite spirit back! With it comes plenty of merch we can sink our teeth into—literally, the popcorn buckets kind of rule for this.

With each new movie release comes specialty popcorn boxes now, and I am not complaining about it. They are pretty cool things to collect, especially if you love the movie they represent! For Barbie, you got an actual Barbie doll, as well as her pink car! We all remember the infamous Dune bucket that then inspired Deadpool & Wolverine! Now, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the options for popcorn buckets are appealing to the Tim Burton aesthetic and bringing us back into the world of the Juice.

Given how the popcorn bucket craze has taken over theaters, there are multiple participating places this time around so let’s unpack what each theater has for Beetlejuice fans everywhere!

AMC and Regal theaters

The official popcorn bucket from AMC and Regal theaters calls back to the book you receive when you die. The Handbook for the Recently Deceased is a staple in the world of Beetlejuice and you can eat your popcorn right out of it! The Handbook bucket comes with a cup and is $35 (according to Pop Culture With Pat).

AMC and Regal are also selling another popcorn bucket that features Beetlejuice’s grave and lights up. That bucket is $35 on its own.

Alamo Drafthouse

If you love eating a meal while watching a new movie, then you probably know all about the Alamo Drafthouse. The theater is known for its themed meals for whatever movie is out and vibes. Now, they’re getting into the popcorn spirit with a sandworm inspired popcorn bucket! The sandworm was an important part of the original film, so why not celebrate Beetlejuice’s return with your very own worm?

The bucket is $35 dollars plus tax while supplies last.

Cinemark

The next theater chain with a bucket is Cinemark! This time, the Juice is there in a fun Jack in the Box inspired popcorn bucket with a little Beetlejuice on top. The popcorn itself pops out the side and really fits in with the chaos of the Neitherworld.

The bucket is $24.99.

Which bucket are you excited about?

