‘Beauty In Black’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

At long last, we’ve got full confirmation from Netflix that Beauty in Black will be back for a second season. You’ll want to keep reading for all the info on Beauty in Black season 2’s release window, cast, and more.

You may know Tyler Perry from his hit movies such as Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea’s Family Reunion, Why Did I Get Married? and so on. Beauty in Black is his latest project, which released on October 24, 2024 on Netflix. Like most of Perry’s projects, this one also focuses on the intersections of Blackness, beauty, abuse, and classism.

As reported by Netflix, Beauty in Black was renewed for a second season and the announcement came on March 12, 2025. As for the release date, we don’t know currently, but it’ll most likely be a while. Season 1 just wrapped up, so don’t expect anything until probably late 2025 or even early 2026.

Spoilers for Beauty in Black season 1

Beauty in Black follows the trials and tribulations of Kimmie, a young woman who works at the strip club Delinda’s Dolls and Dudes. Originally, Kimmie wanted to save up enough money to escape debt and become a cosmetologist, but this changed after she applied for the Beauty in Black scholarship hosted by the Bellarie family.

We’ve seen Kimmie rise from working class girl to monarch of the Bellarie family itself over the course of season 1. The show gave us a shocking turn of events in the season finale when Horace chose Kimmie as his new wife, effectively making her the future head of the Bellarie beauty empire and its powerful corporate connections. Season 2 will likely explore the consequences of Kimmie’s newfound power and all of the glamour and grime that comes with it.

We should see most of the cast from season 1 return to season 2. Cast members such as Taylor Polidore Williams (Kimmie), Crystle Stewart (Mallory), Ricco Ross (Horace), Amber Reign Smith (Rain), Debbie Morgan (Olivia) and more will most likely make a return.

Season 1 of Beauty in Black is now streaming on Netflix.

