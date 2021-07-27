Insert witty comment about the Jabari tribe not having any nonsense in Gotham City.

Also, insert witty comment about Alfred retiring from Hogwarts to help Master Wayne because how would Batman function without Alfred?

Winston Duke, aka Mmmmm’Baku, aka “stop embarrassing me in front of the scissor wielding copies of Us, dad” has been cast as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Batman Unburied podcast. Joining him is Jason Isaacs, whose filmography could take an entire article to discuss, so I’ll give him a quick Lucius Malfoy nod and call it a day (and Captain Hook and The Patriot and several DC animated films and Avatar: The Last Airbender and some Castlevania and Star Trek: Discovery …) Isaacs will be voicing Alfred in the podcast.

The podcast is described as follows:

Batman Unburied is a psychological thriller that takes us on a new journey deep into the mind of Bruce Wayne introducing a slew of dark twists and turns with a number of classic Batman Super-Villains. When audiences meet Bruce Wayne, he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Not only will the Super-Hero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman.

Back in 2020, Spotify announced a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. and DC to produce and distribute podcasts that would be exclusive to their service. This would include existing characters and franchises from Warner Bros. and DC, but it would also include original IPs that would be revealed in the future.

Later in the year, Batman Unburied was announced as the first podcast with David S. Goyer at the helm of the project. “I’ve been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story—returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity,” Goyer said. “We’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery.”

We got more details about those audio advantages and how unsettling it’ll be for listeners to hear those nightmarish figures directly through their headphones early this year.

Now that we have more details about the plot, we know that Bruce is investigating a serial killer known as The Harvester. We know that this case will have Bruce facing his own mental demons (as to be expected in a Batman story), but instead of watching it all unfold on screen, we’ll be listening to it. This could easily make for some really uncomfortable moments, especially with Goyer’s desire to have listeners feel like unsettling characters are leaning over and whispering to them.

Joining Goyer as executive producers for Phantom Four (Goyer’s company) are Keith Levine and Gracie Wheelan. Spotify executive producers include Liz Gateley and Elena Blekhter. Writers for the podcast include Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Saladin Ahmed (Throne of the Crescent Moon), Rebecca Klingel (The Haunting of Hill House), and Stranger Things writers assistant Graham Westerson. Carrasco, Ahmed, and Klingel are also executive producers with Westerson working as co-executive producers. Physical production will be by Wolf at the Door and Alex Kemp will be working as the director.

I am intrigued, but I also don’t want Winston Duke to suffer.

What’s a fangirl to do?

via GIPHY

(Image: David Higgs)

