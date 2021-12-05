Things We Saw Today: ‘Batman: the Animated Series’ Returns With New Audio Drama

Few Batman projects are as beloved as the 1990s Batman: the Animated Series. The series, which ran on Fox Kids from 1992-1995, was lauded by critics and audiences alike for its stylish animation, mature storylines, and terrific voice cast, led by Kevin Conroy’s iconic work as the Dark Knight. Now, the fan-favorite series is getting a new life.

Yesterday at Los Angeles Comic Con, actor Kevin Conroy and John Glover (The Riddler) appeared on a “History of the Batman” panel, hosted by Londyn Jackson, where they announced that they were working on an audio drama that continues the series. Batman: The Animated Series writer Alan Burnett is currently developing the project, with Conroy and Glover attached.

“It’s a great script by Alan Burnett and it brings back the original cast,” said Conroy. Glover chimed in, “The Riddler’s back, and he’s evolved in many ways … He understands he’s on the spectrum.” The panelists didn’t announce who else would be joining the cast, but fingers crossed we get Mark Hamill’s Joker and Arleen Sorkin’s Harley Quinn.

The BtAS reunion isn’t the only audio drama that DC has in the works. HBO Max is developing Batman: The Audio Adventures, starring Jeffrey Wright as Batman, and Spotify will soon feature Batman Unburied, produced by The Dark Knight screenwriter David S. Goyer and starring Winston Duke as Batman.

In addition, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves are launching a new Batman animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, with BaTS co-creator Bruce Timm for Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

(via THR, image: Warner Bros.)

