Fight crime in comfort with Batman Crocs

Remember when Crocs were the most hated footwear in the world? I was there and I didn’t understand it one bit. Sure, maybe Crocs were a little overwhelming to the eye, but they were so damn comfortable. I’d had enough of shoes giving me blisters. My feet wanted to rest! Bring on the Crocs!

So I am delighted to report that Crocs are cool now. And they’re about to get even cooler! DC has teamed up with the footwear to create BATMAN CROCS. Now, personally, I think they missed a trick not theming them to Killer Croc, but I like these so much that I can easily forgive that. Look at them!

These Batman x Crocs Classic Clogs are designed to bring to mind the Batmobile from the original Tim Burton Batman movies, which was one of the best cars ever seen on film. Sleek black design? Check. Wheel details? Check. BAT WINGS? Check! There’s even a Batman logo on the sole so you can proclaim your love for the Caped Crusader all the more.

Basically, if Batman himself wore Crocs, these would absolutely be the ones he’d choose. And now you can choose them too if you’ve got $69.99 to spare. (So while they’re not inexpensive, at least you don’t need as much money as Bruce Wayne.) They’re available in the Crocs store right now, but hurry, they’re bound to sell out fast.

The Batman Crocs are also available in children’s sizes, although these ones don’t come with the Batwing detail. (Noooo!) Pick some up for the Robins in your life.

