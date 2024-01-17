Here’s What We Know About the Return of Peacock’s Outlandish True Crime Satire

Based on a True Story was officially renewed for a second season at Peacock in October 2023. Meanwhile, viewers are hopeful it will arrive sometime this year.

As the true crime craze continues to sweep across the nation, Based on a True Story is one of several shows that have taken a swing at true crime satire. The series follows true crime fan Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and her husband, Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina), as they solve the mystery of a Los Angeles serial killer. The only problem is that the killer turns out to be their friend and plumber, Matt Pierce (Tom Bateman). Instead of turning him in, the pair have the bright idea to create a podcast called Based on a True Story, on which they feature Pierce. While the podcast becomes a hit among true crime fans, the Bartletts quickly learn that doing business with serial killers is very messy.

Based on a True Story has an outlandish and humorous plot, but still manages to reflect real life, in which true crime fans are increasingly treading into morally and legally ambiguous territory in their desperation to turn crimes into lucrative business schemes. Cuoco’s talent, combined with the humorous and satirical tone, made season 1 quite a binge-worthy affair. Meanwhile, its season finale delivered a few surprises that opened the door for season 2.

What to expect from Based on a True Story season 2

Since Based on a True Story was only recently renewed, season 2 is still in early development. Hence, it does not have an official release date yet, but if production gets underway soon, there’s a chance it could still make a late 2024 or early 2025 release date.

Meanwhile, it is anticipated that the majority of the lead cast will return for Based on a True Story season 2. Of course, Cuoco and Messina will be returning to lead the series once more as the Bartletts. Bateman is also almost certain to return as Pierce, given that the season ended with him planning to expand the podcast with his fellow serial killer friends. If I Stay’s Liana Liberato is also likely to return as Tory Thompson, Ava’s younger sister.

The season 1 finale also set up Aaron Staton’s Simon for a potential return in a larger capacity next season. However, some characters, such as Simon’s wife Ruby (Priscilla Quintana), Chloe Lake (Natalia Dyer), and Dahlia Stone (Lizze Broadway), aren’t expected to return due to being deceased by the end of the season.

A lot of season 2’s plot was already set up by Based on a True Story‘s season one finale. As mentioned above, Pierce and the Bartletts are likely to continue expanding on their podcast and potentially recruiting additional killers to appear for interviews. The Bartletts also have a little more than their podcast to worry about. By the end of the season, the Bartletts discovered Ruby, murdered, on their front porch, and then added hiding a body to their growing list of terrible and illegal choices.

Not only that, but Simon saw them hiding the body, which is likely to put him on Matt’s radar and cast further scrutiny on the Bartletts. To top it all off, Ava’s baby might come along in season 2, and she also discovered her little sister is dating Pierce. So, the season ended with most of Ava’s loved ones being mixed up with serial killers, she and Nathan having a body on their hands, and more serial killers looking to appear on their podcast.

Needless to say, it should be quite entertaining to see the hole that the Bartletts have dug themselves into continue to expand exponentially in the upcoming season.

