When it comes to video game fashion, it’s no secret that villains tend to get the most show-stopping outfits, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is certainly no exception. From Minthara’s stylish (and stat-stacked) drow armor in Act One to Gortash’s Cloth of Authority in Act Three, the villains of Baldur’s Gate 3 wreak havoc and look good doing it. But for the longest time, perhaps the most sought-after outfit in the entire game has been strangely un-wearable: until now.

Conventionally, when you defeat a villain in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can loot their corpse for a whole slew of goodies—Netherstones, flashy weapons, heaping portions of gold, and (of course) the clothes they had on when they died. But when it comes to the game’s most intimidating antagonists, this was only true for two-thirds of “The Trio”: you could snag Lord Enver Gortash’s clothes and General Ketheric Thorm’s armor, but tragically not the skintight flesh catsuit worn by deranged Bhaalspawn baddie Orin the Red.

For months, fans have been trying to find clever ways to get their hands on Orin’s flesh-and-metal threads, but the (delightfully named) “gore pile” of Orin’s remains after you defeat her in the Bhaalist Temple is frustratingly absent any outfits. Unless you’ve got access to mods (and know how to install them properly), Orin takes her outfit to her grave.

Thankfully, though, Larian makes a deliberate effort to incorporate fan requests into patches—and it looks like they finally heard our pleas. Though it’s not available for Mac or Xbox (yet), Baldur’s Gate 3‘s gargantuan Patch 5 now includes Orin’s outfit as a lootable item. Named “Mutilated Carapace,” the game describes Orin’s garb as “Hard, fleshy leather derived from a countless slew of victims to form this armor for Baal’s fetid chosen.” But don’t worry! Unlike some Githyanki armor, you don’t need to be a Bhaalspawn to take advantage of the outfit’s mechanical benefits.

The garment is a Rare item with an armor class of 10 that will give wearers a +1 to their AC. Mutilated Carapace also has two additional buffs: “Formless Slaughter”, which gives a +1 to attack and damage rolls when the wearer is disguised or shapeshifter, and “Faceless Masquerade” which grants advantage on deception and persuasion checks.

The journey to get your hands on Mutilated Carapace is certainly a long one. If you’re doing things in order, you’ll need to solve the Open Hand Temple Murders AND stop an active serial killer on the loose before making your way underground to the Baal temple. But now that Orin’s murder-chic outfit can be nabbed and worn by players, the taste of victory is just that much sweeter.

(featured image: Larian Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]