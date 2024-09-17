Bake banana pudding like Dolly Parton with this recipe!

We know Dolly Parton is bananas for banana pudding cake. She even came out with a Duncan Hines collaboration on a banana-flavored cake mix. If you weren’t happy with the cake mix, then trying out Dolly Parton’s personal banana pudding recipe might do the trick for you.

Dolly Parton revealed in 2023 that she loves banana pudding. A recipe book authored by Dolly Parton and her sister, Rachel Parton George, is coming out on September 17, 2024.

For Rachel, cooking was something she loved ever since her father praised her over her cornbread. Dolly, on the other hand, claims that she learned to cook “out of necessity.” She said that she had to help her mother cook alongside the older girls of the family. Dolly and Rachel were among twelve siblings, which meant a lot of work needed to be done by the family to get everyone fed.

The recipe

If you’re new to baking, Dolly Parton’s recipe for banana pudding will make your life much easier. You can modify, especially if you have a dairy-free diet. You’ll need 1/8 teaspoon salt, 3 cups of milk, 1 large egg, 3/4 cup granulated sugar, 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, 3 large egg yolks, 1/4 cup butter or 1/4 cup margarine, and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Personally, I’d swap the dairy milk out for oat milk to make the texture seamlessly moist. I’d go so far as to say that oat milk is your best alternative to bake with, even if you don’t have a plant-based diet. Another alternative you can make for the eggs is silken tofu, or more appropriately for this recipe, bananas. 1/4 silken tofu or 1/4 banana is equal to one egg. You can try either out if eggs are a dietary restriction for you.

In a separate bowl, mix the bananas and cookies. Combine 3/4 cup of sugar, flour, and salt in a saucepan. Beat it with a whisk until the consistency is smooth. Boil this mix on medium-low heat for one minute, then remove the saucepan from your stove. Take another bowl and beat your egg and egg yolks. Add 3 tablespoons of the hot milk mixture.

Cook this mixture on low heat for two minutes, but don’t boil it. Add butter until it’s melted, then remove the mixture from heat. Add one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and combine this mixture with the bananas and cookies.

For the merengue topping, you’ll need three large egg whites, 1/2 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar. Toss them in a mixer at high speed until the consistency gets stiff.

Your work isn’t over yet, so please don’t eat the raw batter. Put the merengue topping on the batter before shoving it in the oven. Pre-heat your oven to 350ºF and bake for fifteen minutes. If you’re not sure if the cake is ready, stick a chopstick or toothpick in the cake. If it comes out moist, leave the pan in the oven for another minute.

Play some “Berry Pie” by Dolly Parton in the background, and this’ll be a much more exciting experience. Congrats! You just made banana pudding like Dolly Parton.

