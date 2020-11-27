Baby Yoda Watch: The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 5, “The Jedi”

Every episode of The Mandalorian gets closer and closer to finding more about the Child and how he ended up hidden away for Din Djarin to find. So let’s take a look at what adventures Baby Yoda found himself in on the most recent episode of The Mandalorian!

**Spoilers for the episode of The Mandalorian titled “The Jedi” lie within**

Baby Yoda spends each episode getting closer and closer to the truth about himself and sure enough, this episode, he’s probably learned the most. After Baby Yoda and the Dadalorian left Nevarro, they started to head to a planet that pinged for activity, meaning that they maybe found Ahsoka Tano.

And now that their ship is back to normal, Baby Yoda is riding right next to Din.

But, as they get closer to the planet, Din has to tell Baby Yoda to get back into his seat twice before he actually does it because even though Baby Yoda is older than the actual Empire, he still acts like a toddler.

The thing about Baby Yoda is that he is a simple being. He wants good food and he wants his toys and that’s it. Which means that he tries to steal the top of Mando’s little joystick thing even though he knows that he can’t take it off of the Razor Crest.

For most of this episode, Baby Yoda had to be carried around in Din’s sachel because, now that his little ship got destroyed, he has to stay close and safe to his Dadalorian in other ways.

But it also means that other people want to try and judge him so when they go to this weird city and meet the magistrate of Calodan, Morgan Elsbeth, her people are asking about Baby Yoda. All it takes is one guard calling him a “thing” and it results in this LOOK.

But their mission this episode is simple: Find Ahsoka Tano. While Morgan Elsbeth told Din to kill her, Mando was going to find Ahsoka so that she could help him get answers on the Child. But, like most every situation Din and Baby Yoda have found themselves in this season, Baby Yoda is too tiny to handle any of it.

Look at him, he’s just a tiny baby, sitting on that rock!

Finally, though, Din comes in contact with Ahsoka Tano, telling her that Bo-Katan sent him and she instantly sees Baby Yoda sitting behind him. Drawn to the baby just like the rest of us, Ahsoka goes to have a little sit down with the Child so that they could connect.

Not even Ahsoka can resist the charms of this little kiddie, though.

Same, Ahsoka. Same.

But, like many days, Baby Yoda is just too tired. Especially after REVEALING HIS NAME TO AHSOKA TANO. Little baby Grogu has lived through so much in his very young 50 years and he’s just too tired to go on.

But, a day in the life of a young almost Jedi is never done. We learn that not only was Grogu training at the Jedi Temple but he was also there before the rise of the Empire. Which, does that mean that Baby Yoda literally was there when Anakin killed all the younglings? Did he just like waddle his way out of the temple like “nope, no thank you”?

Anyway, the Dadalorian wants him to train and be the best little Jedi he can be so he takes him to Ahsoka the next day to try and see what his powers can do.

Baby Yoda is confused though.

All he wants to do is eat and play because he suppressed his powers to survive throughout the years. So Ahsoka is trying to get him to use the Force and send him a rock using the Force herself.

Much like a dog though, Baby Yoda got the rock and said “Okay, now what?”

Despite Din telling Ahsoka that Baby Yoda (I know his name is Grogu but he is still too cute to be called GROGU) is stubborn, she keeps trying to get him to send the rock back to her using the Force. Instead of doing so, he just drops it to the ground because he isn’t a PUPPET to do what they WANT.

Ahsoka, thinking that Baby Yoda is too afraid, gets close to him and holds his hand. Am I mad about this? Yeah, I want to hold Baby Yoda’s hand and tell him he’s a good baby and that it is okay if he doesn’t want to use the Force. That’s a dream of mine.

But, much like every other time, Baby Yoda needed his Dadalorian to do the right thing. (Meaning that Din took out the top of the joystick and Baby Yoda used the Force to bring it to him.)

Let me take a moment to talk about the father/son moments of this episode because while seeing Ahsoka in live-action was incredibly important and touching for fans of the Star Wars franchise (which we will get into on another day), it was moments like this that truly hit me in the heart and had me almost crying throughout them.

Baby Yoda clearly formed an attachment to Mando and while Din Djarin pretends like he’s just trying to get the Child to where he needs to be, it’s obvious that he loves him just as much. Especially throughout this episode. Ahsoka won’t train Baby Yoda because he is too attached.

But there is still a job to be done. And for Grogu, that means sleeping in his little hammock because he can’t go fight off Morgan Elsbeth with Ahsoka and his Dadalorian.

And all he wants to do is sleep but the Dadalorian is determined to pretend like he’s going to leave Baby Yoda with Ahsoka and wakes up the Child and honestly, this is me when someone wakes me up and I’m just trying to RELAX.

But Din keeps on pretending like Baby Yoda is going to go with Ahsoka and Grogu finally is like “okay fine, we can pretend since you woke my ass up to do this”.

“Okay let’s go play pretend like you’re going to leave me on another random planet even though we both know that isn’t happening. Whatever you say, Dadalorian. Sure, you’re going to let me train here even though this nice lady already told you that’s a bad idea.” -Baby Yoda probably.

They pretend a little bit longer and then Ahsoka, again, tells Din that she cannot train Baby Yoda. Can someone just show the prequels to Din? Or at least show him Revenge of the Sith and say that Anakin was Ahsoka’s master. Like…he should get it relatively quickly.

But, she tells Din to take Baby Yoda to a Jedi Temple and let Grogu choose his own path, and maybe a Jedi will come to find the Child to train him. Again, Baby Yoda loves Dadalorian. There’s no way he’s leaving his dada.

And just like that, Din and Baby Yoda leave Ahsoka on Calodan and start their journey to the Jedi Temple so that they can continue this journey despite the fact that they are way too attached to each other.

