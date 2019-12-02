Baby Yoda With His Little Cup Is All of Us

Before we begin, I would like to note that I am aware baby Yoda is eating his soup and not, in fact, drinking that scalding tea of drama. But, it’s a meme, and we love a good tea spilling story, so alas. When the Mandalorian and baby Yoda find a planet that doesn’t have a lot of resources, they decide it’s a good place to hide. (By they, I mean that the Mandalorian decides this while baby Yoda keeps touching things on the ship despite being told not to.)

From there, they find a nice little restaurant where the Mandalorian orders baby Yoda some soup, but when Mando has to go fight Cara Dune, baby Yoda decides to follow with his soup in-hand, creating the perfect kind of meme à la Kermit the Frog and his tea.

And thus, the internet ran with it. and now we have a new baby Yoda meme to overuse and love until the show’s next episode comes out. To be fair to all of us, baby Yoda is exceptionally cute. So, if you’re mad about all the memes, take it up with series creator Jon Favreau. I didn’t make him, I just fell in love with him and his little ears that flap in the wind.

Baby Yoda and his soup is the new sipping tea meme. I’ve said it. pic.twitter.com/pxPTd8kxEw — Mando the Bounty Hunter (@AdoptedBabyYoda) November 29, 2019

Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019

me watching my life fall apart in front of my very eyes pic.twitter.com/KrXaOfa231 — viv (@vivithao) November 30, 2019

me watching my roommate getting ready to go out for the night pic.twitter.com/xZaA29pSpq — JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) November 30, 2019

Me in the corner watching my family argue pic.twitter.com/xMcVmI7Np2 — lance ❄️☃️ (@exoholland) November 30, 2019

me sipping coffee and watching the dumpster fire that is my life pic.twitter.com/LQhmpEtBoY — jen ‎✵ (@afallenphoenix) November 30, 2019

me sipping my red bull while my mom tells me i’m gonna have a heart attack pic.twitter.com/CGfNeMMFrM — young boy (@missothy) November 30, 2019

“Don’t disturb me while I’m watching my stories” pic.twitter.com/PqmI5M4Awu — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) November 30, 2019

Me, watching ep. 4 of The Baby Yoda Show with my morning coffee pic.twitter.com/sEmtbzrJuP — ♡ ♡ (@beelzeb00) November 29, 2019

My mom 10 years ago when she woke me up at 6 a.m. to ask if I was gay pic.twitter.com/xrHuEyaI8x — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) November 30, 2019

finally understand what hygge is pic.twitter.com/MqawWYHjpz — Carrie Wittmer (@carriesnotscary) November 29, 2019

me even though it’s 32 degrees outside pic.twitter.com/6NwxFu7f0q — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) November 30, 2019

“You’re my present this year.” pic.twitter.com/4fgLVeM5kK — Marika Brownlee (@marikaelon) December 2, 2019

He said “sit down, you must. Spill the tea, I shall” pic.twitter.com/32z68RuG1K — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 30, 2019

the best part of waking up

is baby yoda’s cup pic.twitter.com/auYCDRF0nq — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 30, 2019

If you don’t have Disney+, you can subscribe here and catch up on the first four episodes of The Mandalorian.

(image: Lucasfilm)

The Mary Sue may earn an affiliate commission on products and services purchased through links.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com